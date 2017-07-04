5 interesting ways the WWE can perfectly book John Cena's free agent role

John Cena will return to the WWE as a free agent, and here's how we'd book him.

by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jul 2017, 19:13 IST

John Cena is now a free agent

On next week’s episode of SmackDownLive, arguably the greatest WWE superstar in history John Cena will be making his return to the WWE. After months of filming and mainstream commitments, the 16-time world champion will be coming home. But this won’t be just a normal return; it come's with a twist. John Cena will be returning as a free agent.

The concept has not entirely been explained by the WWE, leading to several queries. Does this mean the leader of the Cenation will be on RAW and SmackDown every single week? Does this also mean he’s eligible for both brand’s PPVs?

This is perhaps the most interesting angle John Cena has been a part of in recent memory, the free agent status puts him above the status quo, giving him a role that nobody else on the roster has. It could be a stroke of genius, or it could be a disaster, we’ll find out.

Here are 5 interesting ways the WWE can perfectly book John Cena’s free agent role.

#5 Potential for big matchups on RAW

Reigns won his first championship in five months, Cena won his first after two years

After spending the latter part of 2016 and the first half of 2017 having 5* feuds with SmackDown stars, it’s only fair that John Cena uses the 2nd half of 2017 to shed some limelight on Monday Night Raw. No one better represents a big game player than John Cena; his aura has the power to turn average feuds into main events.

Since the draft, there are now several Superstars that John Cena hasn’t engaged with. Names like Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns spring to mind. These are all potential matchups that could headline several pay-per-views.

This free agent status gives Cena the freedom to enter a programme with anyone the fans want, and his weighting in the wrestling business means he can turn pretenders into legitimate contenders for the throne.

Also read: 5 remaining dream matches for John Cena