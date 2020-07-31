5 Interesting ways WWE could bring Brock Lesnar back on TV

For the first time since his stunning return to WWE in 2012, Brock Lesnar will reportedly not be a part of SummerSlam. It wouldn't have made sense for WWE to pay an astronomical amount for a larger-than-life figure like Lesnar to wrestle without a live audience, especially considering challenges surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Beast Incarnate will probably not return to WWE at least until fans are able to attend live events again. There is no telling when that will be but for the sake of this article, as an estimate, the end of the year might be the earliest point where fans may be able to attend, albeit in a socially-distant manner.

Hopefully, fans are back in attendance latest by Royal Rumble. WWE would love to have their biggest star back, with several possibilities for him upon his return. Brock Lesnar is one of the best pro wrestlers in the business and when he feels it, hardly anybody comes close.

The Beast Incarnate will need to return to WWE with a bang. Here are five interesting ways the company could bring Brock Lesnar back on WWE TV.

#5 Brock Lesnar returns as a surprise entrant at the Royal Rumble

There is a good chance that the first show back with a live audience in some capacity is next year's Royal Rumble, the one pay-per-view that desperately needs fans in attendance. And if that is the case, it would be pretty likely that Brock Lesnar returns as part of the titular 30-man match.

The best part of the Royal Rumble is the excitement for potential surprises, and there wouldn't be many pop-inducing moments than an unannounced Lesnar appearance. The Beast Incarnate has been in several Rumble matches since his 2012 return, but not a single one of his showings was a surprise.

There would be no need to advertise the box office phenomenon, as the magic of the Rumble is enough to attract viewers. Brock Lesnar could enter the match, cause a lot of destruction, and eliminate a few sorry folks, before coming face-to-face with a potential opponent or two. Lesnar's last WrestleMania feud was kickstarted at the Rumble, with Drew McIntyre eliminating him from the match.

Advertisement

A similar situation could ensue next year, with a couple of names popping up. One of them is Keith Lee, who would make for a fantastic opponent for Brock Lesnar. The two even had a brief exchange in this year's Royal Rumble Match.