There truthfully wasn't a whole lot of hype coming into the 2020 edition of WWE Hell in a Cell. There weren't many matches announced, and of the ones that were, two of them were rematches from Clash of Champions that were just put inside the demonic structure that is Hell in a Cell instead.

But as the show came to its conclusion Sunday night, it was clear that there was a lot more to this show than many people predicted going in. With plenty of interesting storylines coming out of the show to fill both the RAW and SmackDown shows heading into Survivor Series, it's a good time to be a wrestling fan.

Between two title changes, a potential new stable, and a heel turn that creates a new rivalry across both brands (The WWE Draft be damned), there is a lot to talk about coming out of this pay-per-view.

Today we go over the five most interesting storylines coming out of the WWE Hell in a Cell 2020.

#5 Randy Orton's reign of terror as the new WWE Champion begins on RAW

Randy Orton becomes a 14-time WWE Champion at Hell in a Cell

Apparently, the term "third times a charm" applies to Randy Orton, as the Viper became the 14-time WWE World Champion when he defeated Drew McIntyre in the main event of the pay per view Sunday night, inside of Hell in a Cell.

A feud that arguably should have ended at Clash of Champions is all but guaranteed to continue now after this title change at the Hell in a Cell. Although there should be plenty of challengers lining up for the Legend Killer, with Superstars like Keith Lee and The Fiend looming in the shadows waiting for their push on the Red brand, it looks as if they are going to have to wait a while because there is no way McIntyre doesn't get a rematch after he gave Orton three title shots in a row even after The Viper lost the first two.

But heading into Survivor Series, it will be interesting to see how the RAW brand now completely revolves around The Viper for the next several weeks. 2020 has absolutely been about the resurgence of Orton into the main event spotlight and this title win was his crowning achievement for a job well done.

One also has to wonder about the injury status of Edge, who, if not for him, Orton's rise back into the main event picture might not have ever happened. Will the Legend Killer have to be looking over his shoulder for a returning Edge shortly? Even if not, he should look over his shoulder anyways as to the Money in the Bank briefcase is now on RAW.