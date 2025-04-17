5 Interferences that can happen during Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 41

John Cena and Cody Rhodes are set to collide in the main event of the Grandest Stage of Them All, and the internet has not yet stopped talking about it. The match will have the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line, with both men trying to tear each other apart and define their legacies.

John Cena is eyeing his 17th World Championship victory at the Show of Shows, and the match has a lot of potential to leave the world shocked. Some massive interferences are expected to make headlines, which could end up adding some twists to their storyline.

Let's check out a few names who are expected to interfere in the match.

#5. Ric Flair

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been very vocal about how he doesn't like the idea of a heel John Cena breaking his record to become a 17-time World Champion. Flair has teased appearing at WrestleMania multiple times, and he could get involved in the main event of the Show of Shows.

A possible interference from the legend would lead to a massive twist and could enhance the storyline between Cena and Rhodes following the Show of Shows.

#4. Travis Scott

Global sensation Travis Scott is scheduled to make an appearance on the Grandest Stage of Them All this year, and made his last WWE appearance at Elimination Chamber. At the premium live event, Scott allied with The Rock and delivered a few blows to Cody Rhodes after John Cena had taken him out to shock the world.

A potential appearance at WrestleMania could end up having the same expectations, but Cody Rhodes could take him out with a few blows. However, John Cena could use the distraction to pick up a victory against the American Nightmare.

#3. Stone Cold Steve Austin

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin is not involved anywhere in the storyline between John Cena and Cody Rhodes. However, WWE subtly teased his involvement with his poster on the production truck, to which The Rock added some comments, seemingly without the American Nightmare's knowledge.

The same happened for John Cena, and the star ended up shocking the world by aligning with the Final Boss. This is the reason there have been speculations about the legend making his way out to the ring at WrestleMania 41, to help the American Nightmare retain his title.

#2. Randy Orton

Randy Orton doesn't have a match at WrestleMania 41 after his scheduled one with Kevin Owens got canceled. Rather than having a match, Orton could end up helping his friend Cody Rhodes retain his title.

WWE possibly hinted at a potential showdown between Randy Orton and John Cena in the main event of Backlash 2025, which has been making the rounds on the internet. This could be the reason the Viper gets involved in the final match of the Show of Shows.

#1. John Cena's partner, The Rock

The Final Boss is one of the biggest names expected to make his presence felt on the Grandest Stage Of Them All. Since his alliance with Cena at Elimination Chamber, a potential appearance during the Undisputed WWE Championship match has been speculated.

The Final Boss could add some help for Cena to pick an easy victory over Cody Rhodes and become the new champion. Further, the Final Boss could also add a member to his faction to strengthen his position on the roster.

Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the main event of WrestleMania 41.

