5 interferences that could happen during John Cena vs. Randy Orton title match at WWE Backlash 

John Cena won the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night Two. Randy Orton attacked The Cenation Leader on the RAW following The Show of Shows and planted him with an RKO out of nowhere.

Ad

The Viper hit Cena with another RKO on this past Friday night's episode of SmackDown after the champion went for a cheap shot. Cena will be defending the title against Orton at WWE Backlash 2025, and several stars could potentially interfere in the match.

Listed below are five stars who could interfere in the match between Cena and Orton at Backlash.

#5. Joe Hendry could interfere at WWE Backlash

WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty

Randy Orton was supposed to face Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 41, but the match unfortunately had to be canceled. Owens announced ahead of the premium live event that he had suffered a neck injury and was unable to compete.

Ad

Trending

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry accepted Randy Orton's Open Challenge at WrestleMania and got a thunderous ovation from the crowd. However, The Legend Killer emerged victorious, and then hit Hendry with an RKO after the match.

Hendry could interfere at Backlash and cost Orton his chance at becoming Undisputed WWE Champion as a way to get revenge for his loss at WrestleMania.

#4. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens sustained a neck injury ahead of WrestleMania and was unable to compete at the company's biggest show of the year. The Prizefighter was involved in a very personal rivalry with Orton and caused the veteran to miss several months of action after hitting him with a Piledriver in November 2024.

Ad

Owens may still resent Orton and could provide a distraction during his rival's match against John Cena at Backlash. Cena would then be able to capitalize and defeat The Apex Predator to retain his title.

#3. The Rock

NXT: New Year's Evil - Source: Getty

The Rock attempted to get Cody Rhodes to sell him his soul ahead of Elimination Chamber, but The American Nightmare refused the offer. John Cena then shocked the WWE Universe by turning heel and aligning with The Final Boss at Elimination Chamber earlier this year.

Ad

The Final Boss did not appear at WrestleMania 41 and received criticism for missing the show. He may decide to make a surprise appearance at Backlash next month to help Cena pick up the victory.

#2. Travis Scott

Popular rapper Travis Scott is also aligned with The Rock and John Cena. He slapped Cody Rhodes in the face at Elimination Chamber and helped cost him the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Travis Scott may interfere in John Cena's title defense at Backlash as well and assist Cena in winning the match. This would cause wrestling fans to despise him even more, and may lead to Scott competing in a match down the line.

#1. Cody Rhodes

WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty

Cody Rhodes has been absent from WWE television since losing to John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania. The American Nightmare held the Undisputed WWE Championship for over a year before losing it at The Showcase of The Immortals.

The 39-year-old has a good relationship with Randy Orton and could show up at Backlash to try and help the veteran win the title in his hometown of St. Louis. It would also be a good way for the company to inform fans that the rivalry between Cena and Rhodes is far from over.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA. Know More