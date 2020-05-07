5 Intergender spots WWE could be planning for Money in the Bank

We could see some truly unique spots at this year's Money in the Bank PPV

Ever since the Women's Revolution a few years ago in the WWE, women Superstars have largely been seen on an equal pedestal as their male counterparts in the company. The best example of that was three women headlining WrestleMania for the first time in WWE history last year.

Even if we see the last few weeks of WWE programming, we've seen several segments where both men and women Superstars in the company have been simultaneously involved whether it be a manager, love interests being involved in feuds of their partners and so on. Zelina Vega is a prime example of that, who has been leading her associates on RAW.

This time, we also know that both the men's and the women's Money in the Bank ladder matches will be taking place simultaneously. So there's a good chance that WWE could be planning several intergender spots during the show. Let us have a look at five such altercations that could take place during the PPV.

#5 Asuka and King Corbin

Not every Superstar might be ready to bow down to King Corbin

When a hot fan favorite gets one over an extremely hated heel, the WWE Universe is bound to go bonkers. That's the possibility WWE could be looking at with a possible altercation between Asuka and King Corbin.

The Empress of Tomorrow has won the fans over with her loud promos and commentary gigs while Corbin continues to draw the ire of audiences the world over.

WWE Universe gets a hilarious spot

Imagine the duo trying to rush through the corridors of WWE's corporate headquarters and coming face to face. Corbin could ask Asuka to get out of his way in his normal boisterous demeanor while the latter could retaliate by hurling a few words at The King in her native tongue.

The segment could conclude with Asuka spitting her trademark green mist on King Corbin. Not only would this be an absolutely hilarious spot, it would also set the tone for the rest of the evening as it would establish The Empress of Tomorrow as someone who's not willing to bow down to anyone in her quest for the Money in the Bank briefcase.