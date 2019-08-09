5 Key things we learned from WWE TV this week: Reigns vs Bryan future, Goldberg, more

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 185 // 09 Aug 2019, 01:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Buddy Murphy and Roman Reigns

This week was the last week of WWE television before this Sunday night's SummerSlam PPV, and it featured the final build for this weekend's stacked PPV card.

Of note, the storyline with Roman Reigns and his mystery attacker continued, Goldberg returned to television and announced he will officially be facing Dolph Ziggler at WWE SummerSlam. And finally, new champions were crowned when Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross won a fatal four way match to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Let's take a look at five things we learned from WWE TV this week heading into SummerSlam on Sunday night.

#5 The Roman Reigns storyline is a mess

Roman Reigns

Two weeks ago, WWE introduced a new storyline for Roman Reigns which saw The Big Dog end up as the victim of an "accident" on SmackDown Live.

The accident involved a bunch of scaffolding and backstage equipment mysteriously falling on Reigns, which lead to an "investigation" from WWE into the incident.

During this week's episode of WWE Raw, Reigns' car was struck by another car as Reigns was arriving to the arena, and the person behind the attack remains unknown.

At this point, it looks like WWE itself has no idea who attacked Reigns. On SmackDown this week, Daniel Bryan denied that the attacker was a suspected Rowan.

Original reports suggested Daniel Bryan would be revealed as Reigns' attacker, leading to a match at SummerSlam this Sunday, however, the match was never announced and the attacker was never confirmed.

Reports suggest Roman Reigns might not have a match at SummerSlam at all, or he could be facing Buddy Murphy, or the attacker will finally be revealed at the PPV, but one thing is for sure - the WWE fans are confused by this entire storyline and it seems like WWE officials might be confused by the storyline as well.

1 / 5 NEXT