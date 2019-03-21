5 last-minute changes that saved WWE storylines

Ziggler, seen here with AJ Lee and Big E, won the title after Jack Swagger's brush with the law

In the annals of WWE history, there have been dozens of classic stories.

Who could forget where they were when The Undertaker's legendary undefeated streak came to a shocking end at WrestleMania 30?

Or how about when Triple H shockingly returned from a hiatus to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the 2016 Royal Rumble pay per view?

But though most storylines go off without a hitch, sometimes, changes have to be made.

And though some changes have resulted in bizarre stories making little to no sense, sometimes these changes can be a great thing for WWE and the fans in the long run.

Here are five WWE storylines that didn't go according to plan, but were even better because of it.

#5 The Man misses Survivor Series

The Man missed the November pay per view but became an even bigger star

This may have started as a disaster, but when the dust was settled, Becky Lynch missing Survivor Series 2018 may have been the best possible outcome.

Days before the show, Lynch launched an invasion of RAW, though was concussed and busted open by Nia Jax, forcing her to drop out.

The sight of a bloodied Becky standing proud though had the fans go wild, with the Lasskicker cementing her status as one of WWE’s most popular stars.

Instead of losing to RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series, Lynch was replaced by Charlotte Flair, with Lynch now scheduled to face both the Queen and Rousey for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 35.

This match, which is rumored to be the first women's main event in the show's history, will no doubt continue to establish Lynch as the hottest commodity in WWE in 2019.

