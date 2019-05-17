5 last-minute changes that WWE could make for 2019 Money in the Bank PPV

Money in the Bank PPV, which will take place on May 19, 2019, will see as many as 11 matches on the night, including 6 titles matches, and 2 Money in the Bank ladder matches.

The build to this Money in the Bank PPV has been rather underwhelming, despite a host of exciting matches on the card.

How can Vince McMahon and WWE change things around just days ahead of the PPV?

Let's take a look at 5 last-minute changes that WWE could make for 2019 Money in the Bank PPV:

#1 Bray Wyatt to interfere and be added to a match

Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt looks set to return to WWE television, but we don't know yet when and where he will make his big return. Wyatt has made WWE television a little interesting with his weird promos, and this past week on RAW, he unveiled his "real" face.

Could we perhaps see him return to WWE television this Sunday at Money in the Bank? Perhaps he could take out someone, cut another weird promo, and truly make a mark. Surprise appearances and returns make for good WWE television and I hope WWE does bring him back in a big way at the show.

#2 Roman Reigns vs Elias becomes No Disqualification match

Roman Reigns vs Elias

Roman Reigns and Elias have been in a feud since both of them moved over to SmackDown. Reigns has, over the last few weeks, been outnumbered, with the likes of Drew McIntyre, Shane McMahon, and Baron Corbin attacking him.

WWE could maybe make his match against Elias at Money in the Bank a No Disqualification match, which will allow Reigns to channel his anger against Elias and co. by using chairs and tables, and of course, ladders.

