5 WWE Superstars who could return at Money in the Bank 2019

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 28.53K // 15 May 2019, 09:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Could we see some surprise returns this Sunday?

Money in the Bank 2019 will be the first PPV in WWE after WrestleMania 35. The key matches, of course, will be the two ladder matches for the Men and Women's MITB briefcases, as well as the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles, the Universal title and WWE title.

Six titles will be on the line apart from the men's and women's ladder matches at the 2019 Money in the Bank PPV.

With ratings not at their best, we could maybe see WWE pull off a few surprises, heel turns or even bring back a few Superstars who have not been on WWE television for a while.

Let's take a look at 5 Superstars who could return at Money in the Bank 2019:

#1 Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt's mysterious, eerie, and creepy promos have made WWE television very interesting, and left the WWE Universe wanting for more. This week on RAW, he revealed a new look, while also revealed that he will make an appearance soon.

Also Read: 5 things Vince McMahon could have planned for Bray Wyatt's new character

Wyatt hasn't been on WWE television since August 2018, despite him being injury-free and ready to wrestle. It was a case of WWE not having anything to do with the former leader of the Wyatt Family.

It appears that WWE are set to unleash this new, refreshed Wyatt soon and there may be a possibility of him making a surprise appearance at the Money in the Bank PPV this Sunday. After such an intense build-up, I suspect Wyatt will feud with a top title holder in the WWE, perhaps someone like Seth Rollins.

Advertisement

Rollins will face off against AJ Styles at Money in the Bank, and with both being fan favourites and babyfaces, the best way to end the match would be in a disqualifcation after Wyatt attacks both Styles and Rollins, which will mean that Rollins will still retain the title.

1 / 5 NEXT