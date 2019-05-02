5 possible opponents for Brock Lesnar at the Saudi Arabia show

Could we see a match between Lesnar and Undertaker?

WWE have announced that the next Saudi Arabia show, the first one of 2019, will take place on June 7 at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. They have not yet revealed the name of the PPV, but we do know that 8 top Superstars will be competing at the show, which includes the likes of The Undertaker, Goldberg, and Brock Lesnar.

UFC President Dana White recently revealed in an interview that Lesnar has told him that he has retired from MMA, which means that he will mostly be available for big WWE shows.

Lesnar has featured in the last two Saudi Arabia PPVs - Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel, and we'll see him once again in June.

So, who could the former Universal Champion face in Saudi Arabia? Let's take a look at 5 possible opponents for Brock Lesnar at the Saudi Arabia show:

#5 Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns defeated Undertaker at Survivor Series to win the Universal title

While this may seem like a match that has been done and dusted, and been done a few times, we never saw a rematch after Lesnar lost the Universal title to Reigns at Survivor Series last year.

Reigns' battle with leukaemia saw him reqlinquish the title and then sit out for a couple of months while Lesnar was champ once again.

Reigns and Lesnar are still big names and wildly popular among the WWE Universe around the world, and this match will grab a lot of eyeballs in Saudi Arabia.

They may not face each other for a title, but the two have history with each other which could be used in the build up to the match.

