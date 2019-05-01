5 things Brock Lesnar could do in WWE after retiring from UFC

Brock Lesnar

UFC President Dana White dropped a bombshell recently when he said that Brock Lesnar had told him that he has retired from UFC. White, in an interview with ESPN, said, “He told me he’s done, he’s retired. We’re going to move in another direction with Cormier.”

Lesnar was to face Daniel Cormier for the UFC Heavyweight title, a match that could have been the farewell match for Cormier. Lesnar entered the USADA testing pool sometime last year to be eligible to face Cormier.

But, it now appears that the dream match will not happen in the UFC.

So, what does that mean for Lesnar and the WWE going forward? Let's take a look at 5 things Brock Lesnar could do in WWE after retiring from UFC:

#5 Rematch for Universal title against Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins won the Universal title from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35

One of the most likely scenarios that could happen when Brock Lesnar returns to WWE is a rematch against Seth Rollins, to whom he lost the Universal title at WrestleMania 35.

Rollins has spoken about how he will be a fighting champion, and has time and again spoken about his passion for wrestling, which, he says, Brock Lesnar does not have.

In a recent interview, Rollins said that he would be willing to have a rematch with Lesnar in the future.

"I’d be up to the task… I would definitely be open to giving him a rematch even though I do know what’s at stake if he were to beat me," said the current Universal champion in an interview with Express Sport.

We could perhaps see the two face off once again at a big PPV like SummerSlam later this year, which takes place in August.

