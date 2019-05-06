×
5 ways WWE can reintroduce Brock Lesnar to WWE television

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.10K   //    06 May 2019, 11:36 IST

Lesnar lost the Universal title at WrestleMania 35
Former Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is now confirmed to return to WWE at the Saudi Arabia show in June. He was one of 8 Superstars announced for the show, which will also see the return of The Undertaker and Goldberg, to name a few.

Also Read: 5 possible opponents for Brock Lesnar at the Saudi Arabia show

Lesnar, who was set to have a big match in the UFC, has retired from MMA, and there are reports suggesting that he's informed Vince McMahon that he will retire from WWE at WrestleMania 36.

If that is the case, this could be Lesnar's last run and final feuds before calling time on a Hall of Fame career.

With him set to return at the Saudi Arabia show, let's take a look at 5 ways WWE can reintroduce Brock Lesnar to WWE television:

#5 Make a surprise appearance on SmackDown Live

Lesnar on SmackDown?
WWE's viewership figures have plummetted recently which will be a cause for concern for WWE, as well as WWE's new TV partners, Fox, who will start airing SmackDown Live later this year.

The jury is still out on whether Brock Lesnar still brings in audiences like he did in his prime, but WWE could try him out to see if The Beast can take ratings back up. Lesnar has been rumoured to move to SmackDown Live, which could see him return to the blue brand after almost 15 years.

A prolonged run where he appears at least a few times before a PPV could maybe get him back in the good books of WWE fans, who were not impressed with Lesnar holding onto the Universal title for so long.

He could maybe return on SmackDown and build new rivalries on the show in the coming weeks.


