5 last-minute changes WWE can make at Money in the Bank 2022: John Cena gets involved, Cash-in, Surprise return

Money in the Bank is set to kick off the second half of WWE's year with a bang. The company will hope it delivers as well as some of the more recent premium live events.

With two ladder matches that can determine the future of the world title scene, Money in the Bank truly is among the most important shows in WWE's calendar year. However, this year's edition feels slightly bare.

Whether through additional matches or an injection of star power, WWE may need to make some last-minute additions to the card. The company can even consider booking a cash-in.

With that in mind, let's look at five last-minute changes that could be made to Money in the Bank.

#5 WWE books an Intercontinental Championship match

Restoring the honor of this great title.

The Intercontinental Championship was last defended at a premium live event at WrestleMania 37. That's how long it has been. WWE needs to ensure that streak is snapped soon. It could happen this Saturday, with Gunther at the helm.

The Ring General has already added a layer of importance to the IC Title, defeating Ricochet for it a few weeks ago. With their feud now concluded, could Gunther show up at Money in the Bank and issue an open challenge?

It would be cause for excitement, especially with the mighty Austrian in the ring. He is among the best wrestlers in the world. From Xavier Woods to Madcap Moss, Gunther can defend his belt in an impromptu match against a host of babyfaces.

#4 Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel, Elias, or Elrod takes place

Kevin Owens missed RAW this week, which led to the "rescheduling" of his match against a member of Ezekiel's family. The former Universal Champion was set to face him, Elias, or their younger brother, Elrod.

If KO can make it to Las Vegas for Money in the Bank, WWE could potentially book the wacky match there. Also, with it initially being a qualifier for the ladder match, the stipulation may stick, and the winner takes the final spot in the presumed main event.

Either way, Owens and Ezekiel would be a fascinating addition to the card. Their storyline has been quite a hit with fans on RAW. Hopefully, WWE can cap it off with a thrilling finale, whether it is on Saturday or some other time.

#3 Bayley replaces one of the women in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Bayley teases MITB return with throwback photo 📸 Bayley teases MITB return with throwback photo 📸 https://t.co/UitPgyXcAi

Bayley is yet to return to WWE following her ACL injury nearly a year ago. The Role Model was removed from the Money in the Bank card, where she was set to face Bianca Belair in an 'I Quit' Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

This year, though, she can force her way onto the card by blindsiding one of the women in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. There seem only to be seven participants in this year's edition of the star-making bout. Otherwise, Bayley would have been great as a mystery entrant.

Anyway, this would be an excellent way for the three-time Women's Champion to return and make an impact, as it establishes her as cunning. Whether she wins or not, WWE would be better off with Bayley back on television.

#2 John Cena costs Theory the United States Championship

Non-title feud incoming?

WWE has heavily teased a SummerSlam match between John Cena and Theory. The two even had a backstage confrontation on this week's episode of RAW. Perhaps, we could see a follow-up at Money in the Bank.

Cena can show up and distract Theory as he loses the US Title to Bobby Lashley. While this will boost Money in the Bank as a show, the feud would be elevated too as it becomes less predictable.

The 24-year-old would also have a bigger incentive than simply wanting to face his childhood hero. John Cena can then properly ensure his young rival reaches the top of the card at SummerSlam, while Lashley can enjoy a strong title reign.

#1 Becky Lynch cashes in Money in the Bank during the show

Becky Lynch intervening herself in a Bianca Belair-Carmella match.

With the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match likely to open the show, WWE could opt to book a cash-in at the event. The company has done so with the women's briefcase for each of the last four years.

While the winner should ideally have a run with the briefcase, an instant cash-in would garner excitement, as long as WWE has a plan surrounding it. In that sense, Becky Lynch is the ideal pick.

She is still targeting Bianca Belair and the RAW Women's Championship. So, if she wins the ladder match, expect Big Time Becks to come out during or after The EST of WWE's match against Carmella. It wouldn't be the first time Lynch inserted herself in the title picture with the two of them in the ring.

She can then become a victim of her own impatience, with Bianca Belair overcoming the surprise factor of a Money in the Bank cash-in to retain her title. Becky Lynch's downward spiral would sink her to lower depths, leading to more entertaining television.

