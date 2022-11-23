5 last-minute changes WWE can make at Survivor Series 2022: Surprising twist in The Bloodline's story, Bray Wyatt's in-ring return

The final WWE premium live event of the year is rapidly approaching, as Survivor Series 2022 promises a fun night of action. The WarGames Match will make its main roster debut on Saturday.

Both men and women will step inside the double cage, with the potential for some considerable last-minute alterations. Bianca Belair has promised that the final member of her team will be revealed on SmackDown, which could give WWE time to make some switches if necessary.

Other matches could be changed, while one may get added to the card. Furthermore, the finish of the men's WarGames Match featuring The Bloodline could be a hot topic of debate in the coming days.

So, with that in mind, let's look at five potential changes WWE can make to Survivor Series 2022 at the last minute.

#5. Liv Morgan is the final member of Team Bianca

A possible reason why the final member of Team Bianca is being revealed on SmackDown could be that a superstar from the blue brand will take the spot. This is likely the case if the logical choice, Becky Lynch, cannot make it in time for Survivor Series 2022.

Liv Morgan could complete the babyface team going into Saturday, with the past few weeks showcasing her extreme side. This was demonstrated in a one-sided feud with Sonya Deville.

WarGames would be the perfect setting for Morgan to continue that evolution. The former SmackDown Women's Champion might even jump off the cage. Liv Morgan may be an exciting choice, but what if WWE ends up holding the reveal off until the premium live event itself?

#4. WWE reveals the final member of Team Bianca at Survivor Series 2022 itself

Bait and switch?

While WWE has advertised the reveal to take place on SmackDown, a major brawl or injury to one of the competitors could ensure there remains a mystery heading into Survivor Series 2022. The company would do that if Sasha Banks makes her return at the event.

The Legit Boss has been gone from WWE for over six months, so she will get a gigantic pop whenever she returns. However, the reaction would be even more significant in her hometown of Boston. So, as a result, Banks could yet be a surprise entrant in the women's WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2022.

#3. Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight is added to the card

An interesting first match back for Bray Wyatt.

This is bound to happen, following the past two episodes of SmackDown. Bray Wyatt confronted LA Knight backstage two weeks ago before the latter slapped the recent WWE returnee last Friday.

Knight was found unconscious later that night, with Wyatt or one of his evil personas likely behind the attack. That development might lead to his in-ring return at Survivor Series 2022, where either of those personas could further decimate LA Knight.

Considering there won't be any premium live event for two months following this weekend, WWE should ensure Bray Wyatt wrestles on November 26. It would also be a source of massive character development as we enter the next phase of his intriguing story.

#2. Shotzi is replaced at Survivor Series 2022 after an injury angle on SmackDown

Shotzi is all set to challenge Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Survivor Series 2022. However, it doesn't seem like a match worthy of a 'Big Four' premium live event. As a result, WWE may decide to make a last-minute switch.

Rousey and Shayna Baszler have been dominant ever since they became on-screen allies. They could "injure" Shotzi on SmackDown, resulting in the challenger being ruled out.

Raquel Rodriguez can step up for her friend and face Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series 2022, with the two having had a solid match a few months ago on SmackDown. It would be a shame for Shotzi, although the show may benefit from the change.

#1. Sami Zayn loses the WarGames Match for The Bloodline

Could the end be near for The Honorary Uce?

The Bloodline is on top of the world.

Roman Reigns is unstoppable, The Usos have a brand new record, Solo Sikoa is tough as nails, and Sami Zayn is having the time of his life. The Honorary Uce has added a lot of emotion and excitement to the Anoa'i family's current situation in WWE, with fans actively embracing him as one of them.

However, it will all come to a crushing end, even if there is no telling when that could happen. Survivor Series 2022 might offer a clue on this, though, as The Bloodline takes on The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens inside WarGames.

Many will expect the Roman Reigns-led faction to pick up the win, but WWE could make a late change and focus on Sami Zayn's downfall within the group. He can be the one to eat the pin and lose the match for The Bloodline, which would enrage Reigns and co.

It could lead to a hellish month of December, where Zayn is forced to prove his loyalty to the group by taking multiple beatings until he organically turns babyface and leaves on his own. There are many exciting possibilities from this one booking decision at Survivor Series 2022, but will WWE pull the trigger on it?

Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

