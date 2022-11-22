Updated WWE Survivor Series 2022 match card after RAW: Seth Rollins to defend title against 2 top stars

Survivor Series 2022 is just days away from taking place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. WWE is yet to reveal the fifth and final participant in the Women’s WarGames match for their upcoming premium live event.

Triple H is saving the big reveal for WWE SmackDown this Friday. The Game did add a massive match to the event on RAW tonight.

Survivor Series 2022 will now feature a triple-threat match for the United States Championship. Seth Rollins will defend the “most prestigious title on RAW” against two former U.S. Champions, Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley. The odds will be heavily stacked against The Visionary this Saturday.

Rollins, however, seemed unfazed by the upcoming matchup and, as he revealed on the red brand this week, he was the one to request the bout from WWE officials.

The Architect of the Shield always has a plan, but what strategy is he cooking up this time? His opponents are blinded by rage, and Rollins will have to do much more than just sneaky mind games to retain his title at the November 26 event.

Below is the updated match card for Survivor Series 2022 as of Monday, November 21, post-RAW.

· The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch), Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens – Men’s WarGames Match

· Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Michin (FKA Mia Yim), and TBD vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY), Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley – Women’s WarGames Match

· Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi – Singles Match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship

· Seth Rollins (c) vs. Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley – Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship

· AJ Styles (with The O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Michin) vs. Finn Bálor (with The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley)

All hell broke loose on WWE RAW before Survivor Series 2022

On the show, Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss had the odds stacked against them until Michin showed up to make it four against five. The bitter enemies engaged in a massive brawl after Rhea Ripley won the Women’s WarGames advantage match against Asuka this week on RAW.

As The Nightmare pinned The Empress of Tomorrow following a Riptide, all the participants of the match jumped on each other. It was a wild sight as fans inside the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, erupted in cheers.

It remains to be seen who will be Team Bianca’s pick for the fifth and final member as they head into the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series 2022.

