Seth Rollins' next US Title defense to be against two former champions at Survivor Series WarGames

Seth Rollins is set to have his biggest United States Title defense since winning it in early October. Over a month into his reign, he found himself in Austin Theory's and Bobby Lashley's crosshairs. The two former US Champions will both challenge The Visionary at Survivor Series WarGames.

While it previously seemed like Mustafa Ali would be a part of the US Title picture, he has been dumped out of it. This week on RAW, Seth Rollins previewed his match via satellite, while Theory defeated Mustafa Ali, continuing to showcase the evolution of his character.

Theory even called Bobby Lashley out, who happily obliged. Lashley quickly overpowered Theory, forcing him to run away.

Funnily enough, Ali, who was in the gorilla position, would get the anger taken out on him, with Lashley bringing him out and further humiliating him.

We wonder what Mustafa Ali did to warrant the treatment he is getting on screen now. Either way, one thing is clear - he will not be a part of Seth Rollins' US Title defense at Survivor Series.

Who do you want to see walk out of Survivor Series 2022 as the United States Champion? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Poll : 0 votes