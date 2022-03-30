5 last-minute changes WWE can make at WrestleMania 38: 12-time champion replaced, Huge in-ring return

WWE has set WrestleMania 38 up for major success. The event is less than a week away, and the card seems complete. 14 matches have been announced so far, but there might yet be a few changes to the two-night extravaganza.

As is always the case in WWE, the card is subject to change. Vince McMahon could have some last-minute ideas to spice up WrestleMania 38, either through a stipulation of an existing match or a new match.

Some of the most intriguing parts of the show involve Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens, seemingly set for massive confrontations against returning stars. Will WWE take a turn from the most likely outcome for both men? We shall find out this weekend.

Let's look at five last-minute changes that can be made to WrestleMania 38. Which of these do you think will happen at WWE's biggest show of the year? Please give us your predictions in the comments section below.

#5 WWE gives Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar a last-minute stipulation

The main event of WrestleMania 38 isn't exactly a fresh match. Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have wrestled multiple times and even headlined two previous editions of The Show of Shows. WWE needs to add something beyond the world title unification and remove the restrictions on extreme violence.

Reigns and Lesnar would benefit from a No Disqualification Match, especially after The Beast Incarnate got busted open at Madison Square Garden. This is needed after how The Tribal Chief claimed their issue was personal.

A few other matches at WrestleMania 38 could use an added stipulation from WWE. This includes Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair after their hatred boiled over on RAW.

#4 Butch is subbed in against The New Day

Pete Dunne recently moved to SmackDown.

The New Day was initially set to face the Fight Night trio at WrestleMania 38 before Big E's neck injury threw a spanner in the works. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will now take on Sheamus and Ridge Holland, with Butch at ringside.

It is a shame for the former Pete Dunne, who recently joined the WWE main roster from NXT. He will not wrestle this weekend as things stand. However, he could replace either Holland or Sheamus before the event.

Having had several 'Mania moments, The Celtic Warrior may decide to step back and give Butch the spotlight. Either way, The Bruiserweight might get into a match at WrestleMania 38.

#3 Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest is added to WrestleMania 38

WWE announced the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal for the night before WrestleMania 38. Fans were unhappy when the graphics for the match included US Champion Finn Balor and Damian Priest front and center.

The two have been in a heated rivalry over the United States Title and were set to face each other at The Show of Shows. While it seems Balor will miss another 'Mania, there may still be some hope through an angle in the battle royal.

The Prince and Priest could cause each other's eliminations and start brawling, resulting in a last-minute addition to the WrestleMania 38 card. Both stars deserve a spot on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Kickoff Show on both nights is two hours long, which could lead to more matches on the card.

#2 Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestles a proper match

The Texas Rattlesnake will be present on Saturday.

The segment involving Kevin Owens and Stone Cold Steve Austin is among the biggest things happening at WrestleMania 38. While it is being marketed as The KO Show and is set to turn into a fight, what if it is more than that?

Austin is reportedly in fantastic shape, with this being the most significant in-ring thing he has been doing in WWE since 2003. A match between The Texas Rattlesnake and KO would be more spectacular than the expected brief brawl between the pair.

Stone Cold might even challenge Owens to a match for Night Two, capitalizing on the excitement around the show and utilizing the two-night format to perfection. Whatever happens, this is a massive spot for Kevin Owens, who has been on fire recently.

#1 Somebody other than Cody Rhodes faces Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins has found a spot on the WrestleMania 38 card, with Vince McMahon handpicking an opponent for him. We will find out who it is on Saturday when The Visionary is already in the ring.

All signs point towards Cody Rhodes, but what if WWE decides to swerve the fans?

A different name facing Rollins at The Show of Shows would be quite the shock, with names like Gable Steveson and Shane McMahon being theorized as alternative opponents. In this case, The American Nightmare would then show up on the RAW after WrestleMania 38.

However, WWE runs the risk of the fans at AT&T Stadium turning on Seth Rollins' match if Rhodes is not the one to face him. Sometimes, the predictable option is the best.

