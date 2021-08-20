5 Last-minute changes WWE could make to SummerSlam: Superstar gets added to title match, High-stakes match booked

SummerSlam might be WWE's biggest pay-per-view in 2021, even more so than WrestleMania 37. It will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with several big matches on the card exciting the fans.

Ten matches have been confirmed for the show, featuring John Cena, Edge, and Goldberg. But with one more episode of SmackDown before the event, could WWE add some final twists on the road to The Biggest Party of the Summer?

The build to the event has been decent, although the RAW side of the card may require a boost. There are a few ways to do so, with quite a lot of star power waiting in the wings. Vince McMahon may be inclined to tweak a few aspects of the show to make it more memorable.

Let's take a look at five last-minute changes WWE could make to SummerSlam 2021. Sound off in the comments below with your predictions for this Saturday's pay-per-view.

#5 WWE adds a stipulation to Edge vs. Seth Rollins at SummerSlam

One of the highest-anticipated matches on the SummerSlam card features Edge and Seth Rollins. The two have engaged in a personal rivalry, with their history dating back to 2014. While the match doesn't necessarily need one, WWE may build further animosity and add a stipulation to it.

Edge and Rollins could see their singles clash turned into a Street Fight, or likewise. It would further amp up its intensity while adding more unpredictability. The match already has several potential outcomes.

The Rated-R Superstar thrives in such an environment, especially with his weapon-based offense. His chair-assisted crossface would be legal if the match is No Disqualification but it does open up an opportunity for Rollins to sneak a victory himself.

Either way, the match would be enhanced if WWE adds a last-minute stipulation. Edge can craft an in-ring masterpiece with Seth Rollins under any situation but the more the violence, the higher the excitement.

Edited by Kaushik Das