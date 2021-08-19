5 finishes to Edge vs. Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam - Former Women's Champion gets involved, Stunning heel turn?

Edge and Seth Rollins might be part of WWE's best story heading into SummerSlam. It is among the most exciting matches at The Biggest Party of the Summer and might also be the least predictable one.

The rivalry between the two stars has been seven years in the making, ever since Rollins threatened to paralyze Edge just to get John Cena to bring The Authority back to WWE. The Rated-R Superstar is now healthy and has teased a match against The Savior of SmackDown since his comeback at the start of last year.

After several mini confrontations at the Royal Rumble and backstage on the Blue brand, Edge and Seth Rollins are on a collision course at SummerSlam. Both superstars have cut stellar promos in the build to it, cranking up the intensity of the angle. This might be the best match of the entire show.

7 years in the making.



Edge vs Seth Rollins is going to deliver at SummerSlam #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/1WVrNhWDzQ — Wrestle Views (@TheWrestleViews) August 14, 2021

The beauty of Edge's bout with Rollins is the lack of a clear winner. Either superstar winning would make sense, which makes a big match like this more exciting. Several outcomes are possible between them, with some more shocking than others.

Here are five ways Edge vs. Seth Rollins could end at the upcoming pay-per-view. Let us know who you think will win this hotly-anticipated match in the comments below.

#5 Seth Rollins cheats to beat Edge at WWE SummerSlam

It isn't known whether WWE will book another match between Edge and Seth Rollins after SummerSlam. But if that's the case, it makes all the sense in the world to give the younger star a big victory at the event.

Rollins has claimed to be a better version of Edge, so what better way to prove it than by outsmarting The Ultimate Opportunist? He does not even have to win clean to make his point, with several ways he can cheat to win.

Considering Rollins himself interfered in Edge's last match at Money in the Bank, their SummerSlam bout likely wouldn't feature any external body. But if somebody were to interfere and help Seth Rollins win, it may be Baron Corbin after the former Universal Champion pays him a hefty sum of money to do so.

Nevertheless, a simple low blow or weapon shot to Edge would do for him. The company may want to further elevate Rollins, with one eye towards a Universal Title match against Roman Reigns in the future.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das