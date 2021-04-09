5 Last-minute changes WWE could make to WrestleMania 37: Massive return, Stipulation added to major match

We are less than 36 hours away from WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 37, which is set to take place on April 10 and 11, 2021. The excitement is at its peak, especially as fans will be present at WrestleMania 37, WWE's first live crowd in over a year.

So far, a total of 14 matches have been announced for The Show of Shows this year, seven matches each on Night One and Night Two. At the same time, multiple major names are surprisingly not on the card yet and it is to be seen what plans WWE has for them. Could more matches be announced? Could there be updates on existing matches?

Let's take a look at five last-minute changes that WWE could make to WrestleMania 37. Comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same and predictions for the pay-per-view this Saturday and Sunday.

#5 Stipulation announced for The Fiend vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37

A highly anticipated match heading into WrestleMania 37 is the clash between Randy Orton and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. In what has been one of the most bizarre storylines in recent memory, fans have witnessed several unexpected moments in this feud between the two RAW Superstars.

The Fiend is back after getting burnt in the middle of the ring by Orton in the Firefly Inferno Match at TLC 2020. With a burnt and melted look, The Fiend looks scarier than ever before and the WWE Universe can't wait to see how he finally takes his revenge against The Legend Killer.

There were expectations that WWE would announce yet another bizarre stipulation for their match at WrestleMania 37. Nothing has been announced so far and it is a traditional one-on-one match right now. However, the company could still announce a last-minute stipulation for this match.

So The Fiend and Randy Orton really do not have a stipulation for WrestleMania?



I’m officially fearing for that match now cause after WM33 they shouldn’t be allowed to have a normal match again. pic.twitter.com/56RdlzxoM2 — A.W💎 (@AWV23) April 6, 2021

The involvement of Alexa Bliss could also play a massive role in the outcome of the match. Which stipulation do you think WWE could potentially add to The Fiend vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37?

