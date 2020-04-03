5 last-minute changes WWE may make for WrestleMania 36 - Undertaker's "Holy Trinity", SmackDown match scrapped, new stipulation added

What surprise will The Undertaker have in store for fans at WrestleMania 36?

A new stipulation could be added to a SmackDown match and another could be scrapped

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The Undertaker (L); SmackDown match to be changed

WrestleMania 36 has gone haywire due to the coronavirus pandemic with WWE moving all of their shows to the Performance Center. WrestleMania 36, which was set to take place at the Raymond James Stadium on April 5, has also been moved to the Performance Center and a few undisclosed locations.

WWE have been using a few personnel which has resulted in them making WrestleMania 36 a two-day affair, with the show now set to take place on April 4 and April 5. Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue has reported that WWE could make last-minute changes to their storyline at WrestleMania 36.

Let's take a look at 5 last-minute changes WWE may make for WrestleMania 36:

#5 Elias vs Baron Corbin match scrapped

Elias and Baron Corbin have been in a feud on SmackDown over the last few weeks, and WWE confirmed that the two will be in a singles match at WrestleMania 36. During last week's SmackDown, Elias was performing from an elevated area in the Performance Center, when Corbin attacked from behind and Elias fell flat onto the floor from quite a height.

WWE.com revealed that there's uncertainty over Elias' availability for WrestleMania 36, which perhaps hints at WWE changing the storyline a bit. This is what the WWE report stated:

"Elias’ status remains uncertain for his WrestleMania match against King Corbin after last Friday’s brutal fall on SmackDown. As Elias performed from the perch of the WWE Performance Center, Corbin viciously blindsided him and kicked the songbird from the railing, resulting in a brutal fall."

Perhaps WWE are looking to bring in a big-name star to have a WrestleMania match to get fans interested in the show, and who better to face than a hated heel like Baron Corbin to get fans excited. Who knows, maybe new WWE signing and WrestleMania host Rob Gronkowski could make his in-ring debut at The Show of Shows.

1 / 5 NEXT