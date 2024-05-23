5 Last-minute matches that could be added to WWE King and Queen of the Ring

The WWE King and Queen of the Ring is set to take place in Saudi Arabia this weekend with a match card curated of sprawling rivalries. The last set of semi-finalists will be determined on SmackDown this week.

The match card features five matches, including Cody Rhodes defending his title against Logan Paul, Liv Morgan against Becky Lynch, and much more. However, the success rate of WWE's events in Saudi Arabia could lead them to add a last-minute match to increase the intensity and hype surrounding the event.

Let's take a look at a few feuds that could make their way to the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring match card:

#5. Carmelo Hayes targets AJ Styles

Since his move to the main roster, Carmelo Hayes has demonstrated his casual demeanor. After the draft, he challenged the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in his first SmackDown match.

The young star put up an impressive fight against Randy Orton last week. Furthermore, his over-confidence persona led to a backstage confrontation with LA Knight hinting at a potential feud in the future.

AJ Styles and Carmelo Hayes have similar wrestling styles with the merger of strength and agility in the ring. If Hayes continues his cheeky quest of taking on top names, he could brush shoulders with The Phenomenal One on SmackDown resulting in an impromptu match at King and Queen of the Ring.

#4. Rey Mysterio gets revenge on Carlito for his RAW attack

The LWO has been in turmoil for quite a while. Carlito was welcomed to the group with open arms, but their dismissal of him seemingly led to an outburst. In spite of the tension in the group, Carlito was moved to RAW alongside them in the WWE Draft.

The group's leader, Rey Mysterio picked Dragon Lee as his WrestleMania 40 tag team partner which did not sit well with Carlito. If he continues to spew his vendetta against the group, the Hall of Famer could find himself in a singles match against the 45-year-old at the King and Queen of the Ring.

Mysterio is a fan-favorite and his participation at the event in Saudi Arabia could further WWE's prospects.

#3. Nia Jax and Jade Cargill take their rivalry up a notch (if the former loses in the semi-finals)

All hell broke loose on SmackDown last week when Jade Cargill ended up getting eliminated in the Queen of the Ring qualifying match. Nia Jax won the bout and proceeded in the tournament.

Cargill and Jax got off on the wrong foot since the former's WWE in-ring debut at the Royal Rumble. The Irresistible Force will go up against Bianca Belair, who is Jade Cargill's tag team partner. An interference by the 31-year-old could lead to a potential singles match between the two at King and Queen of the Ring.

The sparks to their rivalry are just beginning to fly, and a one-on-one match at King and Queen of the Ring could pave the way for a blockbuster feud in both of their careers.

#2. Bron Breakker faces a mystery opponent in his first King and Queen of the Ring event

The whole world witnessed Bron Breakker's wrath as he annihilated Kale Dixon on RAW. The 26-year-old showed no remorse for his actions even when confronted by Adam Pearce. Instead, the young star instigated that it was the General Manager's fault for not adding him to the King of the Ring tournament.

Breakker made his main roster debut at the Royal Rumble this year marking his future territory in 2024. Last month, Cedric Alexander fell victim to his velocity in the ring.

If his recent actions have been any indication, his absence in the King and Queen of the Ring event will not go unscathed. He could threaten Adam Pearce or put another star in danger forcing WWE authorities to announce him for the Premium Live Event against an unknown opponent. There's no shortage of potential competitors to take Bron Breakker down a notch.

#1. Kevin Owens vs. Tama Tonga (if he loses the semi-finals)

Kevin Owens has a lot of history with The Bloodline trickling down from Roman Reigns' leadership.

At Backlash earlier this month, KO teamed up with Randy Orton against Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. Owens has been away from WWE television, hinting at a potential injury after their tag team street fight match, which seems to be a great sell on his behalf.

Randy Orton and Tama Tonga will clash on SmackDown this week in the King of the Ring semi-finals. Given how Tonga always has Solo Sikoa and Tonga Loa in his corner, The Viper needs to be a step ahead and keep a few allies by his side. If The Bloodline interferes, Kevin Owens could get involved forcing SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis to add a match between the two for the event.