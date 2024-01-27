WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is almost here, and fans are advised to expect the unexpected. Big moments, unforeseen swerves, and epic returns could very well be in store.

It's impossible to head into Royal Rumble season without throwing out random predictions on social media. Interestingly, the illustrious history of this Premium Live Event indicates that even the wildest of predictions could come true.

Some fans have their fingers crossed for a monumental return that might seem unlikely on paper. Others are on the lookout for moments that could send shockwaves across the pop-culture realm. Anything could happen once the event kicks off.

That said, here are five last-minute WWE Royal Rumble 2024 predictions that may come true.

#5. Sasha Banks makes her long-awaited return to WWE

It's been over one-and-half years since Sasha Banks last competed in a WWE ring. While her performances as Mercedes Moné have received widespread acclaim, there are numerous dream matches for her in the Sports Entertainment titan.

Over the last several weeks, countless rumors have emerged about The Boss' next move. While the odds are in favor of her heading to All Elite Wrestling, 'Never Say Never' is a credible philosophy in professional wrestling.

So, if Sasha Banks has secretly agreed to return to WWE, there's no better spot for her to show up than as a surprise entrant in the women's Royal Rumble bout.

From the potential ground-shaking pop to captivating face-offs, her first night back in the company could become wholly unforgettable.

#4. Cody Rhodes joins exclusive club of 2x Royal Rumble winners

One of the Superstars to look out for on the road to WrestleMania 40 will be Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare is adamant about finishing his story on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

For that to happen, though, he has to earn his shot at the top prize. He is well aware of that, which is the reason why he will be entering the men's Royal Rumble match. A win would strongly indicate that he will be main-eventing Mania this time as well.

In addition to that, a Royal Rumble victory will put Cody Rhodes in elite company (no pun intended). For those unaware, only a handful of WWE Superstars have won the Royal Rumble match more than once. If Cody Rhodes could score a win this year, he will be among those celebrated names.

After all, there's no better way to 'finish the story' than by racking up more accomplishments along the way.

#3. Rhea Ripley enters the Men's Royal Rumble match

Over the last year and a half, The Judgment Day has become one of the most must-see parts of Monday Night RAW. At WWE Royal Rumble 2024, the faction could get another opportunity to redefine history.

Over the past 36 editions of Royal Rumble, only four women wrestlers have entered the men's Royal Rumble match. This number could rise to five this year, all thanks to The Judgment Day.

As of yet, Rhea Ripley isn't scheduled to defend her title at the PLE. But WWE would know that a show with almost 50,000 fans would be incomplete without The Eradictor. So, it isn't far-fetched to predict that she could participate in the men's Rumble.

A dominant showing by the Women's World Champion in said match would be a staple of WWE highlights for years to come.

#2. CM Punk learns the lyrics to Broken Dreams

Cody Rhodes isn't the only Superstar striving to finish a story. CM Punk has had his book open for much longer, and he is done waiting.

The Second City Saint is entering the Royal Rumble with all intentions to bag a WrestleMania main event. While he is aware of who his biggest threats are in the match, he could be underestimating how badly a certain psychopath would want to ruin his night.

Since his loss at the hands of Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel, Drew McIntyre has taken it upon himself to feud with every top babyface on RAW. This quest of his has led him into confrontations with the likes of Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk.

The Best in the World recently teased that he would be the one to toss McIntyre out of the Royal Rumble match. However, his confidence might pale in comparison to the 2020 Royal Rumble winner's envy, leading to a heartbreaking elimination.

#1. FINALLY! The Rock and Roman Reigns come face-to-face

Royal Rumble events are mostly talked about because of the namesake matches. But the card comprises other high-profile bouts, too.

One important match at the upcoming PLE will feature Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal-4 Way match. Despite the odds being stacked against him, it's unlikely that The Tribal Chief will drop his title before WrestleMania.

The match itself, though, should be a star-studded brawl packed with awesome moments. Yet, the best part might happen after the 2nd bell rings when the thousands in attendance and the millions watching around the world are treated to an electrifying face-off.

Yes, WWE Royal Rumble 2024 might be the night The Rock finally challenges The Head of the Table. There couldn't be a more buzzworthy way to kick off the Road to WrestleMania 40!

