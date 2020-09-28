WWE History: Final opponents of 5 WWE legends

WWE is no longer just an ordinary wrestling company; it has become a lifestyle for the wrestling fandom. The wrestling community has witnessed the rise and fall of many wrestling promotions. WWE continues to be the biggest player in the game for decades. One of the main reasons WWE remains successful is the legendary Superstars that have helped build the company. These Superstars have been immortalized in the eyes of the wrestling community.

There have been innumerable Superstars who have competed in the WWE ring, but only a few of them have gone on to become larger-than-life attractions. The diligence of these Superstars has made WWE the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. That's why these WWE Superstars went on to become legends.

Like all good things, the career of every legend must come to an end. Some of these Superstars had to retire in their prime after suffering an unfortunate injury, while others continued to wrestle for a long time before hanging up their boots.

To wrestle these larger than life stars in their final match is an honor in itself. Over the years, fans have seen many passing of the torch moments, that are not easy to be described in words. These moments beautifully showcased the legacy of these legends and created a new star in the process. So, let's take a look at five Superstars who faced these legendary WWE Superstars in their final matches.

NOTE: The list only talks about the last singles matches of these legendary wrestlers' careers.

#5 Kurt Angle puts over Baron Corbin in his final WWE match

Angle battled Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

Kurt Angle is one of the biggest Superstars in WWE history. The Olympic Gold medalist has been a part of many show-stopping technical bouts in his storied career. He is one of the few wrestlers, who has won championships with WWE, TNA, and NJPW.

WWE inducted Angle into the Hall of Fame in 2017, and he returned to in-ring action at TLC 2017 as an honorary member of The Shield. Angle went on to become a part of many memorable feuds with the likes of The Miz, Triple H, and Drew McIntyre. However, he wasn't the same anymore and nobody should've expected him to be at his age.

Angle, though, had a long feud with Baron Corbin on Monday Night RAW, and the two Superstars traded blows on many occasions. On an episode of RAW, Angle announced that he would compete in his last match at WrestleMania 35.

He faced Samoa Joe, Apollo Crews, and AJ Styles as a part of his farewell tour before he finally battled Corbin at WrestleMania. Corbin was an underwhelming choice as Angle's last opponent and the WWE Universe wasn't thrilled about their match at The Showcase of the Immortals.

My farewell match will be against Baron Corbin at Wrestlemania. I realize it’s not the most popular decision from a fan’s perspective... BUT I will make Corbin tap out on the biggest stage… https://t.co/F6qYbja5GG — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) March 19, 2019

After a hard-fought battle, Corbin hit Angle with the End of Days to pick up the win. The Lone Wolf's win over Angle annoyed some fans and WWE received a lot of criticism over this unpopular decision, but this was a career-defining moment for Corbin that helped establish him as one of the most despised heels on the roster.

The legendary Superstar has been a fan of Corbin's ability and he certainly made the right decision to elevate a younger talent upon his exit from the ring.