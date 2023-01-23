WWE RAW reached a massive milestone in a matter of hours as the company celebrates the 30th anniversary of its flagship show at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Most fans may recall "RAW 25" - another landmark occasion that occurred at two separate locations in January 2018. The special show was filled with a plethora of legends, some of whom will also come home to celebrate the program's 30th anniversary.

The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Ron Simmons, and The Bella Twins, among others, appeared on RAW 25 and are advertised to appear on the upcoming historic show as well.

However, some legends showed up five years ago to celebrate RAW's silver jubilee but aren't advertised to appear for the 30th anniversary. Here, we look at 5 such WWE stalwarts.

#5/4. The Dudley Boyz will not appear on the 30th anniversary of WWE RAW

D-von Dudley HOF @TestifyDVon The company (wwe)and I have decided to parted ways, and feel this is the best Decision for all parties it’s been a pleasure and an honor to work with the young talent when bubba as well as everyone over in NXT. As well as working with some of the best producers in the world. The company (wwe)and I have decided to parted ways, and feel this is the best Decision for all parties it’s been a pleasure and an honor to work with the young talent when bubba as well as everyone over in NXT. As well as working with some of the best producers in the world.

Last week, D-Von Dudley, one half of the most hardcore team in WWE history, announced that he had parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion. The former producer has dedicated more than three decades to wrestling, but he gained notoriety alongside his long-time partner, Bubba Ray Dudley.

The Dudley Boyz is one of the most decorated tandems in professional wrestling. They had a knack for hardcore wrestling, and almost every fan of the Attitude Era remembers their obsession with tables. The Hall of Fame duo returned for one final run in August 2015. Bubba departed a year later, while D-Von began working as a backstage producer.

However, the legendary tandem made sporadic appearances to put a few men through tables. Such was the case at RAW 25. The Dudley Boyz put Heath Slater through the table with a 1D, much to the delight of the fans.

D-Von is gone from WWE, and it doesn't make much sense for his former partner to return alone, as neither man has a standalone singles character. As such, The Dudley Boyz will not be part of "WWE RAW is XXX."

#3 Hall of Famer Kane will not return home for WWE RAW is XXX

WWE Hall of Famer Kane

Kane was a mainstay on WWE programming during the Attitude Era and the Ruthless Aggression Era. With or without the mask, the seven-footer was an intimidating force in the wrestling industry. While he may still be the kayfabe brother of The Undertaker, he is now a major politician and a retired professional wrestler.

However, the wrestler-turned-politician has found himself on the wrong side of the news quite a lot in the last few months. Furthermore, his responsibilities and committees as a politician also hindered him from appearing for WWE. Kane has also stated that he is no longer willing to "take bumps," meaning he won't be physically involved in the wrestling ring.

The Big Red Machine was involved in the closing segment of WWE RAW 25 as he engaged in an all-out brawl with Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman. The three monsters collided in a Triple Threat for the Universal Title days later at Rumble.

Unfortunately for his fans, the Mayor of Knox County isn't advertised to appear for the 30th anniversary of WWE's flagship show primarily because of his busy schedule and limitless commitments as a politician.

#2 Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon will not be on WWE RAW anytime soon.

One of the biggest wrestling stories of the month was Vince McMahon's controversial return to the Board of Directors in early January. The 77-year-old entrepreneur retired last July on the heels of a public hush-money scandal.

The new Executive Chairman of WWE intends to sell the same company he took to incredible heights. It is now no secret that Mr. McMahon wants to take complete control of his promotion, and many fans feel that he will soon assume creative power, overtaking his son-in-law Triple H.

Although he has re-assumed executive power, and a creative takeover may be inevitable, an on-screen return seems very unlikely and too soon. Vincent Kennedy McMahon has become a polarizing and controversial figure in the entertainment industry. Fans may riot if they see him on television during a misconduct scandal.

Five years ago, he kicked off WWE RAW 25 with his children, Shane and Stephanie McMahon, only to be interrupted by Stone Cold Steve Austin. However, a repeat of the same sequence, as entertaining as it may be, is borderline impossible.

#1 Stone Cold Steve Austin isn't advertised for WWE RAW is XXX

Speaking of WWE RAW 25, Stone Cold Steve Austin received one of the loudest pops of the evening when he stunned Vince and Shane McMahon before leading a trademark toast to the raucous crowd. However, shockingly, Austin isn't advertised to appear for the 30th anniversary of the company's flagship show.

The Texas Rattlesnake is one of the most beloved and revered figures in sports entertainment today, rising to insurmountable popularity as the poster boy of the Attitude Era. Last year, Steve Austin returned to the in-ring competition after nineteen years to defeat Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 in front of his home crowd.

WWE might be keeping Austin's potential appearance as a surprise for RAW is XXX. However, there is also another mouth-watering possibility. The Rumble heads to the Alamodome this year, the same venue where the Rattlesnake won the thirty-man affair in 1997.

This year's Royal Rumble match is said to be filled with surprises, which is one reason why WWE announced Cody Rhodes' in-ring return in advance. Could Stone Cold be returning to the ring in the Alamodome this Saturday?

