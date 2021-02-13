5 legends Drew McIntyre defeated since his return to WWE

Drew McIntyre has successfully climbed the ladder to the top since his return to WWE. To do that, he has had to go through some WWE legends, and he might have to "Claymore Kick" one more to keep himself there.

WWE legend and Hall of Famer Edge won the Royal Rumble to reserve his ticket to the main event of Wrestlemania. He, however, is yet to choose which champion he will challenge.

If The Rated R Superstar decides to challenge Drew McIntyre, he could join a list of five legends defeated by the current WWE Champion in the last four years.

1. Goldberg

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg made a surprise return to RAW on the Legends Night edition to challenge McIntyre for the WWE Championship at this year's Royal Rumble.

Hope you enjoyed that @Goldberg, because it’s the only push you’re gonna get pic.twitter.com/VFUd150xoC — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 5, 2021

The former WCW and Universal Champions accused The Scottish Psychopath of lacking respect for WWE legends. The two went head-to-head at the Pay-Per-View, where McIntyre came out on top to retain his title.

2. Kurt Angle

Drew McIntyre faced off against the Olympic gold medalist on the November 5 episode of Monday Night Raw in 2018. Although Angle gave quite a fight, he was not able to beat The Chosen One.

Moreover, Angle got beat by his finishing move, "The Ankle Lock", adding further humiliation to his defeat.

3. The Big Show

In part two of RAW After Mania last year, The Big Show made his return to WWE and went immediately went after the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

The 7-foot giant challenged the newly crowned champion for a title match in the main event. McIntyre refused at first, but a slap across the face was enough to convince him to square off against the five-time world champion.

The Big Show fell short against McIntyre to become another victim of the Claymore Kick.

4. Brock Lesnar

One day before his match with the Big Show, McIntyre went through hell against the Beast Incarnate at Wrestlemania. The two behemoths squared off for the WWE title. Brock Lesnar, who went into the match a champion, left without his gold and was never seen again in WWE.

On the other hand, McIntyre, who qualified for the main event of Wrestlemania by winning the Royal Rumble, finally achieved greatness winning his first world championship.

Although Lesnar was part of the active roster back then, he, for sure, holds legendary status.

5. Matt Hardy

Matt Hardy is another superstar who held legendary status while still active in WWE. In 2019, Drew McIntyre insulted him and his family on the December 9 episode of RAW.

The Broken One fought hard and gave his Scottish opponent a taste of the Twist of Fate. However, he ended up on the other side of a Claymore Kick to lose the match by pin-fall.