Randy Orton versus Drew McIntyre for The WWE Championship will be taking place at SummerSlam and while some believe The Viper will come out as champion, what if his past comes back to bite him? In fact, what if one of the many veterans that he brutalized make a surprise return to cost Randy Orton the title?

It's no secret that Orton has laid out several veteran Superstar over the last couple of months, which makes him more than deserving of some karmic justice at SummerSlam. Furthermore, anyone costing him a chance at pulling closer to John Cena and Ric Flair's record could be enough to put Orton on a warpath.

With SummerSlam fast approaching, here are five veterans who could cost Randy Orton the title at the Biggest Party of the Summer. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to let us know if you think Randy Orton will leave SummerSlam as WWE Champion.

#5. Beth Phoenix confronts Randy Orton

Beth Phoenix might have a score to settle with Randy Orton at SummerSlam.

Beth Phoenix might be a long shot to interfere considering the other veterans Randy Orton has recently wronged. However, it would be interesting if she made a surprise return and cost Randy Orton the WWE title at SummerSlam. In fact, it would almost be karmic justice in a way and also a way to help continue to build animosity between Orton and Edge

If nothing else, Orton getting what's coming to him from The Glamazon would be nothing short of a cathartic moment for fans that want to see justice. It might also get a legitimate reaction from fans, especially with her connection to Edge and what Randy Orton has done to him this year.

In the end, Phoenix might not seem like the most exciting option for a role like this, but her connection to Edge and what it would mean for the future makes it a compelling option. Of course, Edge is supposed to be out for a few more months and WWE will have to find a way to bridge that gap, but a tease like this could be epic.