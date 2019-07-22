5 legends who could be added last-minute for RAW Reunion

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 392 // 22 Jul 2019, 10:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This week's WWE RAW is set to be one for the ages, as legends and stars from yesteryear return for a RAW Reunion show. WWE have confirmed some big-name Superstars for the show, which includes the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley, Booker T, and Triple H, to name a few.

Also Read: 5 feuds that could start at RAW reunion

Of course, the current WWE Superstars from RAW and SmackDown will also be there, and we will most likely see some epic confrontations and segments in the show.

But, there are a few other Superstars that could also be added late in the day, ahead of the RAW show on July 22.

Let's take a look at 5 legends who could be added last-minute for RAW Reunion:

#5. The Rock

The Rock

The Rock hasn't been on WWE television in a long time, due to his film commitments, and his return would get a massive pop from the WWE Universe, and could be a great way to get people talking about WWE once again, which is much-needed considering the fall in ratings and viewership over the years.

His last appearance in WWE was back in WrestleMania 32 in 2016 when he had a match with Erick Rowan.

The rumours of Rock's return to WWE at the RAW Reunion show picked up pace after rumours indicated that he was at WWE's Performance Center last week. WWE may not announce him till late in the day, or perhaps keep his appearance at the show a secret, and kick off the show with him.

Advertisement

While a feud with any Superstar to set-up a future match can be ruled out as The Rock is busy with his various movie projects, we could maybe see him interact with his rivals from the past like Kurt Angle or Stone Cold Steve Austin.

1 / 5 NEXT