5 Likeliest WWE Superstars who could face Roman Reigns at Clash of Champions 2019

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 1.47K // 02 Sep 2019, 11:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Whom will Roman Reigns end up facing at the PPV?

Roman Reigns is technically not supposed to be a part of the 'Clash of Champions' considering the fact that he's not a Champion at this moment, at least. However, he is involved in the most interesting storyline right now, and it is all too likely that he'll be a featured attraction at the next pay-per-view.

Someone has been targeting the Big Dog, and he has been the victim of more than one attempt on his life. It was Buddy Murphy who first pointed fingers towards Rowan and Bryan, and it is all too likely that one of the two men is responsible for the heinous attacks.

Now, that does not necessarily mean that Roman Reigns will face one of the two men at the pay-per-view, if you consider the fact that this storyline could stretch out for some time. So what are the possible matches he could have at the show?

These are the possibilities...

#5 Sheamus

Tomorrow we got a real life Pro Stunt Man on #CelticWarriorWorkouts! Tune-in to See Paul Lazenby (@MaulerMMA) teach me the art of action movie mayhem. Sub Now. https://t.co/sH6h6QtuDq pic.twitter.com/XS4luViUtU — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) August 31, 2019

All we saw from the footage is that it was a man in a cloak with a beard, which does not conclusively prove that it was Rowan in the video. Mind you, Rowan did try to protest but Daniel Bryan would slap him relentlessly to the point where his protestations would remain unheard. Now we know that Sheamus is sitting on the sidelines, biding his time for a big return.

This could be the right platform to bring Sheamus back, right into a feud with someone like Reigns. We know that Sheamus shares many physical similarities with Rowan, and because of the hood that was involved it is not even clear if the man who perpetrated the attack was even bald.

Sheamus vs. Reigns would be a big match and a great way to shake up SmackDown Live before the move to FOX.

1 / 5 NEXT