5 most likely opponents for Kenny Omega at All Out

AEW's All Out pay-per-view is fast approaching and many are left wondering who will take on Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title at the event. The PPV will take place on September 5th, 2021 and will be broadcast from Now Arena, Illinois.

The main event for the first-ever All Out was Adam Page vs Chris Jericho. This was to crown the first-ever AEW World Champion, which as we all know, was won by Chris Jericho.

We then saw Jon Moxley take on MJF for the AEW World Title in the main event of the second-ever All Out. The former Dean Ambrose would retain the title this time around.

So, the big question now is, who will main event the third All Out and challenge Kenny Omega for the title? People thought they knew who it would be, but it looks like AEW have thrown a spanner in the works.

#5. CM Punk returns and jumps to the front of the line in AEW to face Kenny Omega

If you watched AEW this week you can't fail to have noticed the obvious references that many people were making to CM Punk. Darby Allin's 'Best in the world' comment for example.

It seems that AEW are very much leaning into the rumors that CM Punk has already signed for the company, which would be an extremely, extremely silly thing to do if the rumors weren't true.

They've also announced a new show, Rampage: The First Dance, taking place in Punk's home town of Chicago on August 20th. This show is taking place at the Unite Center which has almost double the capacity as the arena for All Out, which is also quite telling.

It's hard not to see CM Punk returning to wrestling to do anything other than challenge for the world title, which would mean he's a decent bet to be Kenny Omega's opponent at All Out.

