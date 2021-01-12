5 most likely opponents for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37

As WWE approaches Royal Rumble and WrestleMania season, a lot of Superstars will be stepping their game up. One of them who has remained at the highest level is Roman Reigns. Ever since turning heel and winning the Universal Championship in August, he has been the best performer in WWE.

Reigns has had compelling matches and feuds with the likes of Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens so far. He has been magnificent as the Head of the Table, with all of the subtle things he does adding up to make him the most compelling character.

There are a plethora of options for Roman Reigns to face at WrestleMania, where he is likely to be in the main event. It would be a just reward for his excellent run with the Universal Title. Several current Smackdown Superstars could step up to the Tribal Chief at the Show of Shows, especially with how things have played out on the Blue brand.

This list will focus only on full-time talents since Goldberg is unlikely to challenge Reigns after setting his sights on Drew McIntyre. Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar is also linked with a return to RAW and may face McIntyre at WrestleMania.

Here are the five likeliest opponents for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37.

#5 Seth Rollins could face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37

2020 Year End Polls Winners: Wrestlemania 37 Opponent - Roman Reigns 45.3% & Hopes for 2021 - Main Event Wrestlemania 33.3% #SethRollins pic.twitter.com/e2eYGbq5Ju — Seth Rollins Fans (@SethRollinsFans) January 2, 2021

Despite WWE initially advertising his return for the New Year's Day edition of SmackDown, Seth Rollins is yet to be back on TV. This might lead to a surprise return in the Royal Rumble Match, where the 'Friday Night Messiah' could emerge victorious. It would certainly be a popular decision among the fans.

Advertisement

It seems like Rollins might be turning babyface upon his return, and what better way to mark it than with a main event match against the biggest heel in WWE at WrestleMania? He and Roman Reigns have a lot of history together, being linked through the various incarnations of The Shield.

However, Reigns and Rollins haven't had a proper feud since mid-2016. The match would be relatively fresh, especially considering both Superstars' alignments. The Tribal Chief could place an emphasis on his family having his back, unlike when Rollins betrayed him and Dean Ambrose in 2014.

While there are likelier options, Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns would be a great WrestleMania main event. Also, the two have clashed (somewhat) at the Show of Shows - when Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase and pinned Reigns to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 31.