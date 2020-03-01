5 Likely reasons why Jon Moxley finally became the AEW World Champion at Revolution

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Moxley is on top of the world as AEW Champion

All Elite Wrestling put on quite a show entitled Revolution and you can read the Best and Worst of the show right here. But the biggest takeaway coming out of the show is that there's a brand new man at the top of the pecking order and his name is Jon Moxley!

Yes, Chris Jericho was unseated as the AEW World Champion and Jon Moxley is the man who will be calling the shots going forward. But why did AEW decide to take the title from the shoulders of Le Champion and award Jon Moxley this prestigious honor, you ask?

I shall try and answer with 5 points in this article and I invite you to do the same as well in the comments section. Yes, voice any opinions you may have on the situation and I promise you that I will read them all.

Let me know in the comments what you thought of the show overall, on a scale of 1-10.

#5 To end the show on a very high note

Every time All Elite Wrestling puts on a show, there's going to be someone in the audience who wants CM Punk to show up and make a huge splash. And he's not the only former WWE Superstar that fans want to see mix it up in AEW. Recently, they've wanted to see others like Matt Hardy and Luke Harper show up as well, to realize their potential.

Except for a cameo from Colt Cabana, there was nothing of note on AEW Revolution except for some quality wrestling, I thought. Therefore, something noteworthy like Jon Moxley becoming the Champion had to happen as a hook to get us invested in the weekly television show. It was the only headline coming out of Revolution.

1 / 5 NEXT