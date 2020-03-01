Best and worst of AEW Revolution- Tease of a major heel turn, Disappointing title match

This was a very long but enjoyable evening of wrestling

Having reviewed both Revolution from the house of All Elite Wrestling and WWE's latest show in Saudi Arabia- Super ShowDown over the past week, I have only one question for the men and women in charge. Why must every wrestling show be so long and stretched out?

That one complaint aside, I thought that AEW Revolution was a really good show but definitely not as good as some of their earlier shows were. It did help that the show happened in Chicago and that the crowd was absolutely red-hot and invested in the show that was unfolding before their eyes.

Be sure to leave a comment and let me know what you thought of the show as well. Did you think that the show was worthy of all of the hype that surrounded it?

Would you say that it was a better show of the two- Revolution or WWE Super ShowDown?

#1 Best: The tag team title match

If there a Match of the Year list up already, this match deserves to be right at the top of it. Hangman Page and Kenny Omega took on The Young Bucks, and these four men know each other inside out, so they ensured that they would steal the show with a truly smashing pro wrestling performance.

And even though Hangman Page and Kenny Omega emerged as the victors when the match was done, I wonder if the story is over considering that it did seem for a minute that Hangman Page was going to turn on his own partner. Not only was this a great match but this is how pro wrestling should be done.

Now, we are all intrigued to find out what the next chapter of this story will be and indeed, if the tag team champions will implode.

