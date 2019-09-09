5 Little-known facts about WWE Clash of Champions 2019

Clash of Champions has already created some interesting facts

Clash of Champions takes place this weekend and interestingly, every WWE Championship on the main roster could actually be on the line on Sunday night. The concept of Night of Champions back in 2007 was that the show would see every title defended, which is now seemingly the concept for Clash of Champions as well.

Heading into the show, there are a few huge talking points since both Erick Rowan and Roman Reigns have a point to prove in the only non-title match, whilst Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman will be competing both together and against each other as they defend the Raw Tag Team Championships and then battle it out for the Universal Championship in the main event.

Clash of Champions has always been seen as just another gimmick pay-per-view from WWE, but this year's show has already developed some interesting facts before the company has even landed in Charlotte, North Carolina.

#5 Seth Rollins' history at the event

Seth Rollins pulled double duty at Night of Champions back in 2015

This weekend, Seth Rollins will be forced to defend two Championships as part of the third annual Clash of Champions event. Rollins and Braun Strowman will defend the Tag Team Championships against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode before Rollins put his Universal Championship on the line against his own partner.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time that Rollins has pulled double duty at this event, even though Clash of Champions isn't considered to be under the same umbrella as Night of Champions, it's particularly well-known that Rollins was forced to pull double duty back in 2015.

The Architect won the United States Championship at SummerSlam in a winner takes all match with John Cena, before he was forced to defend the Championship against the former Champion the following month. Rollins also competed against Sting in the main event of the show, a match that turned out to be Sting's last.

