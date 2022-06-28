5 logical outcomes at WWE Money in the Bank 2022

After a strong performance at Hell in a Cell, WWE will look to continue the momentum as the company presents WWE Money in the Bank 2022 on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Money in the Bank is one of WWE's most hyped shows of the year and has essentially become the fifth-biggest show of the year. At the same time, some of the recent winners of the match have left a lot to be desired.

This year's matches have several possible outcomes and implications. With Roman Reins missing yet another premium live event, the women will also get more of a spotlight. Bianca Belair will defend the RAW Women's Championship against Carmella, while Ronda Rousey will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya.

In this article, we will explore five logical outcomes for WWE Money in the Bank 2022.

#5. Bianca Belair beats Carmella

It's Deja Vu for Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair will defend the WWE RAW Women's Championship against Carmella. This comes after Mella won a Five-Way match on RAW.

If this match seems familiar, that's because it is. At last year's Money in the Bank event, Carmella replaced Bayley, who was scheduled to face Belair in a Last Woman Standing Match. This year, Carmella is replacing Rhea Ripley, who is not medically cleared to compete.

The logical outcome for this match is for Bianca Belair to retain the WWE RAW Women's Championship. Since Camella will be a replacement for this match, it is doubtful WWE will take the title off Belair. The originally scheduled match between Belair and Ripley will now likely take place at SummerSlam.

This may work out for the better as Money in the Bank was arguably too early for the Belair-Ripley matchup.

#4. Ronda Rousey beats Natalya

Who will tap out?

In another women's match at Money in the Bank, Ronda Rousey will defend the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya. This comes after Natalya won a six-pack challenge match.

This is the weaker of the two women's championship matches. Rousey has arguably not yet clicked with the audience during her second run in the company. Meanwhile, Natalya hasn't felt like a big deal in years, despite being good in the ring.

The logical outcome for this match is for Ronda Rousey to beat Natalya. The Queen of Harts is just a placeholder feud for The Baddest Woman on the Planet. It wouldn't be surprising if Rousey resumes her feud with a returning Charlotte or starts a feud with a returning Bayley as we head towards SummerSlam.

#3. The Street Profits beats The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Will cracks start to show in The Bloodline?

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship will be on the line at Money in the Bank as The Street Profits challenge The Usos.

Like the majority of WWE's tag team matches, this is a match we have seen multiple times in various ways. That said, it will still be an enthralling encounter that can very well steal the show.

The logical outcome for this match is for The Street Profits to beat The Usos for the tag titles. WWE's tag team division is in the spotlight in this situation, and if The Usos retain their titles here, there are arguably no more credible teams for them to face.

There are more options on the table if Street Profits win at Money in the Bank. The story of the cracks in The Bloodline could be starting to show if Jimmy and Jey lose. Not only will Roman Reigns have to deal with the threat of Brock Lesnar and the Money in the Bank winner. He would also have to deal with The Usos failing him and losing their belts.

#2. Liv Morgan wins 2022 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

In the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriquez, Asuka, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch will compete for a chance to win a future shot at any women's championship match.

This match has a nice mixture of women who are already established and have already won championships, like Alexa Bliss and Asuka. It also has rising stars like Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, who can use the briefcase to take them to the next level.

The logical outcome for this match is for Liv Morgan to win the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Morgan has come close multiple times to winning the RAW Women's Championship. She took Becky Lynch to her limits late last year on RAW and once again at Day 1 this year. However, the timing wasn't right for her to win the championships.

With the MITB in hand, Morgan can continue to gain momentum until it is time for her to cash in. The ideal scenario would be for her to cash in on Rhea Ripley if she wins the title from Bianca Belair down the line. Their feud has been captivating, and it will give Morgan a chance to exact revenge on Ripley.

#1. Seth Rollins wins the 2022 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

In the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, Sami Zayn, Riddle, and one more participant will compete for the opportunity to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Unlike the women's match, the men's match has only two logical winners. While a Sami Zayn victory would make for an exciting and fun story since he is an 'honorary' member of The Bloodline, this match boils down to two men - Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.

The logical outcome for the 2022 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match is for Seth Rollins to emerge victorious. Drew McIntyre seems destined to face off against Roman Reigns at September's Clash at the Castle event in Wales. There are other ways for WWE to get to that match without involving the briefcase.

The captivating story comes with Rollins. Prior to his injury, Cody Rhodes seemed like the heavy favorite to win the match. With The American Nightmare gone, who better to capitalize on than his archnemesis? WWE can go with the 'Heist of the Century' 2.0 and have Rollins cash in at SummerSlam after Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's Last Man Standing Match.

All roads seemingly point to one last match between Rollins and Rhodes at next year's WrestleMania, where The American Nightmare will finally become WWE Champion. Seth Rollins winning the Money in the Bank briefcase could kickstart that story.

