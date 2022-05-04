5 logical outcomes at WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022

With WrestleMania in the rearview mirror, WWE will look to keep up the momentum as they present WrestleMania Backlash. The event will air live on NBC's Peacock app on Sunday, May 8th, 2022.

WrestleMania Backlash is the event where WWE looks to either begin fresh feuds or put a bow on unfinished ones.

That will certainly be the case this year as Roman Reigns begins his reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in a star-studded six-man tag team match where he will team with The Usos to take on WWE RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre.

Meanwhile, in two WrestleMania rematches. Cody Rhodes will go one-on-one with Seth Rollins and Charlotte Flair will defend the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey in an "I Quit" Match.

In this article, we will explore five logical outcomes of WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022.

5. Charlotte Flair retains the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Which woman will be forced to say "I Quit"?

In a WrestleMania 38 rematch, Charlotte Flair will defend the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey. This time, the two women will face off in an "I Quit" Match at WrestleMania Backlash.

The most shocking outcome at WrestleMania was arguably Charlotte defeating Rousey. Most fans believed it was a forgone conclusion that Rousey would defeat Flair and go on a lengthy title reign. That didn't happen as Charlotte won after a referee bump.

The logical outcome for this match would be Charlotte retaining the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. It would be odd and nonsensical to have Rousey win the title at a B-level premium live event, especially the one following their biggest event of the year.

There are also more interesting feuds for Charlotte should she retain. One would be the returning Lacey Evans, who is returning as a repackaged babyface. She could also feud with a returning Bayley, who should be returning soon and will get a huge babyface reaction when she does.

Rousey's future in WWE after WrestleMania Backlash remains unclear. So, having Charlotte successfully retain is the logical direction to go.

4. Cody Rhodes defeats Seth Rollins again at WrestleMania Backlash

How will these two follow up their WrestleMania classic?

In another WrestleMania 38 rematch, Cody Rhodes will take on Seth Rollins. The two men had an amazing match at WrestleMania, so it will be interesting to see how they follow up here.

WWE has booked Cody perfectly so far. From his entrance and attire to his promos. He is being presented as "The American Nightmare", which is what fans were hoping for when he returned to the company.

Rollins has also been at the top of his game this year as well. Ever since his brief feud with Roman Reigns earlier this year, the crowd has been fully behind him. It feels almost inevitable that he willfully turns babyface eventually.

The logical outcome for this match is for Cody Rhodes to once again defeat Seth Rollins. Cody should not be losing any matches anytime soon, especially not his second premium live event match. He needs to remain booked strong until he inevitably challenges Roman Reigns.

While he has lost a lot lately, Rollins is still established enough that another loss to Cody at WrestleMania Backlash won't hurt him. Cody picking up victories right now is more important than it is for Rollins.

3. Bobby Lashley beats Omos again

Will Lashley reign supreme again?

Bobby Lashley will take on Omos at WrestleMania Backlash. The one difference here from their match at WrestleMania 38 is that MVP will be in Omos' corner.

Since the break-up with AJ Styles, Omos has not impressed fans. He's still fairly green in the ring and isn't a good promo. With that said, MVP will at least be able to cover up the promo part. If he can improve in the ring, he may still have a chance to be the next big thing that WWE wants him to be.

The logical outcome for this match is for Bobby Lashley to beat Omos at WrestleMania Backlash. WWE does not have many credible top babyfaces at the moment. They are already putting Drew McIntyre in a program with Roman Reigns. The only other credible babyface they have right now is Cody Rhodes. Lashley has the potential to be on this shortlist.

A win for Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash followed by a string of victories could place "The All-Mighty" in a position to be a challenger for the Unidisputed WWE Universal Championship as we head towards the summer months.

2. AJ Styles beats Edge

Will it be AJ Styles' Judgment Day?

In another rematch from WrestleMania 38, AJ Styles will take on Edge. The Rated-R Superstar won their encounter at WrestleMania after Damian Priest distracted Styles for a split second, allowing Edge to hit the spear for the victory.

Edge's new group, called Judgment Day, is just getting started and fans are mixed on this new direction. While some like that Edge is a heel once again, others feel like this isn't the right gimmick for him. What will determine the success of Judgment Day are the potential members they may add in the future and if they are booked strongly?

The logical outcome for this match would be for Styles to pick up the victory. This feels like a feud that will go at least three matches. With Hell in a Cell being the next premium live event and the presence of Priest, this feels like a feud that will end inside the Cell.

1 Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro beat the Bloodline

A star-studded main event

In the likely main event of WrestleMania Backlash, Drew McIntyre will team up with WWE RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro to take on The Bloodline.

This feels like WWE setting up for a future title match between Reigns and McIntyre. While it may be too early for this feud and also slightly odd, since it seemed like WWE was setting Reigns up for a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura. The company had no choice as there are not many credible babyfaces to face Reigns at the moment.

The logical outcome for this match is for McIntyre and RK-Bro to defeat the Bloodline. If WWE is indeed planning for a McIntyre v. Reigns match, The Scottish star needs to pick up victories for fans to see him as a legitimate threat. Winning in a six-man tag match without Reigns having to take a pin is the perfect way to do this.

Another reason this makes logical sense is that the Usos have been losing a lot lately. As a result, Reigns has been getting fed up with them. A loss at WrestleMania Backlash would add some spice to the Bloodline, which is desperately needed at this point. So WWE can kill two birds with one stone here.

