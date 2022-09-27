5 main event level WWE Superstars stuck in the midcard

WWE's main event scene is a fairly exclusive landscape. Ascending to the company's top level increases one's chances of becoming world champion and main-eventing its biggest events. Only a handful of stars can claim to be true main event level players.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the likes of Brock Lesnar and Goldberg have dominated the main event scene in recent years. Given their light schedules and especially Reigns' current unified title reign, a number of main event level stars have failed to fulfill their potential. Some of these performers, who could easily hold world titles in any other company, have stalled in the middle of the card.

Without further ado, let's list five of these main event worthy stars stuck in WWE's midcard.

#5: Sheamus has not had an extended WWE main event run since The League Of Nations imploded

The Celtic Warrior has settled into the mid-card, seemingly permanently

Sheamus is one of the most underrated WWE Superstars of the modern era. Currently aiming to become only the second "Ultimate Grand Slam champion" in the company's history after Edge, he has won everything apart from the Intercontinental title. Even King Of The Ring, Money in the Bank briefcase and the Royal Rumble, which elude some grand slam champions, have already been added to his resume.

While the Rated-R-Superstar's versatility eventually landed him in the main event scene, The Celtic Warrior settled in midcard. The four-time world champion has mainly been used to put over rising main eventers whilst forming multiple stables and most recently winning the United States title. The booking of the infamous League Of Nations faction arguably killed his main event momentum, but his recent resurgence shows that Sheamus is as world class as ever.

#4: Dolph Ziggler has become somewhat of a stepping stone for young main eventers

Ziggler has been in the upper mid-card for almost a decade

When it comes to former world champions who are used as gatekeepers to make future main eventers look good, Dolph Ziggler is the first name that comes to mind. Other stars like AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio and Edge have settled into these roles during their veteran years, often by choice. The Showoff, however, seems to have had this role thrust upon him from the time he was in his physical prime.

In the decade since he last held world title gold aged just 33, he has teamed up and feuded with multiple midcarders, most notably a rising Drew McIntyre. He has won five Intercontinental and one United States title, cementing himself as a pillar of the upper midcard. He has also notably faced WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at Summerslam and won the NXT championship, but he is unlikely to win either of the main roster world titles in the near future.

Has he slowed down in the ring? Not one bit.

#3: The Miz

The Miz is a two-time WWE Grand Slam champion. He is also arguably THE most accomplished midcard champion of his generation, with eight Intercontinental and two United States titles to his name. He is one of the safest in-ring hands in the promotion, and one of the best promo deliverers in the entire business.

The Awesome One's mic skills have helped him go toe-to-toe with the likes of John Cena and The Rock and garnered comparisons with AEW megastar MJF. He seems to have found a niche as a celebrity gatekeeper, giving stars like Bad Bunny and Logan Paul their WWE debuts. Fans have long wanted to see him presented as a menacing threat and unleashed upon the main event scene.

He had a brief run as a transitional world champion in 2021, but has otherwise spent the past decade anchored in mid card.

#2 & #1: Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins have spent way too long in WWE's upper midcard

Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins are two of the absolute best WWE Superstars of their generation. The former best friends tick every box in terms of in-ring ability, promo skills, character work, charisma, versatility and work rate. They can put on a classic with anyone and, as the road to WrestleMania 38 showed, even singlehandedly build a feud for the biggest show of the year.

Owens hasn't held a world title since his only Universal title reign in 2016, while Rolins last held a world championship in 2019. They have since languished in the upper midcard, occasionally competing in the main event scene in losing efforts. With their former NXT mentor Triple H running things, we have a feeling they will soon rectify their respective world title droughts.

