4 Main roster Superstars that would make NXT must-see TV

Can The Showoff move to NXT?

Where would WWE be without NXT right now? Now, I know that might be a trivial question to ask you, as this is a multi-billion dollar company that has been going strong for multiple decades. Hence, who are we to question WWE's business strategies?

However, without the 'developmental' brand producing megastars for the main roster, Raw and SmackDown Live would be very different places. From uniting future World Champions in The Shield to evolving women's wrestling, NXT has been an underrated brand that has kept the main roster full of megastars.

So, it was refreshing to see the show get the recognition it deserved when WWE announced that NXT would be going live on the USA Network. Now, almost the entire WWE Universe knows that WWE did this to be direct competition to AEW, as the company is also going live on Wednesday nights on TNT.

This could be a blessing in disguise for WWE wrestlers, as many underappreciated stars could finally get a chance to shine. Rumors have stated that WWE might move some of their main roster Superstars to NXT, much to the delight of several fans.

Therefore, without any further delay, here are my picks for the stars that should move to NXT when the brand goes live on the USA Network.

#1 Robert Roode

Roode could be an essential part of NXT if he returns

Wrestling is all about building a connection with the fans, and it truly doesn't matter if you are a heel or babyface to create that attachment with the crowd. Down at the Full Sail University, the fans are the number one priority for the Superstars, the creative team and management.

NXT fans witness future World Champions start their journey in the brand, and many stars end their chances in the limelight if they can't get the crowd to pay attention. One Superstar that had the fans' attention in the palm of his hand was the glorious Robert Roode.

Roode was considered one of the best heels NXT has ever seen, and that statement is not without good reason. The fans loved the cocky nature of Roode when he was an NXT Superstar, as it was a throwback to some of the great wrestling heels of the past.

From taking Shinsuke Nakamura to the limit to making Roderick Strong look like a million bucks, Roode was the corporate heel NXT needed. Therefore, a return to the brand would be more than welcome.

I could complain about how WWE might have misused Roode on Raw and SmackDown Live, but I'm not going to do that here. Therefore, all I'm saying is that everyone knows Roode deserves better, and a move back to NXT would be the best thing for his career.

