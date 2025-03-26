5 main roster WWE stars who could benefit from a stint in NXT

It can be difficult for a WWE Superstar to become popular or to maintain their momentum once they have gotten the approval of the fans. The main roster is the home of the best wrestlers on the planet, and sometimes, performers get lost in the shuffle.

However, WWE has utilized NXT as a way to give stars a fresh start in the past. As WrestleMania 41 approaches, there are multiple stars on the main roster who do not have a direction and would benefit from spending some time in NXT.

Listed below are five main roster stars who could benefit from a stint in NXT.

#5. Austin Theory should return to WWE NXT

Austin Theory appeared destined to become a major star on the main roster, but that unfortunately has not been the case. He defeated John Cena at WrestleMania 39 to retain the United States Championship, and it was the biggest victory of his career.

However, Theory failed to capitalize on the momentum from his WrestleMania victory and has lost his star power. The 27-year-old lost to Jey Uso in a squash match earlier this month, in a match that received criticism from fans. Theory would benefit from a return to NXT, as it would take him out of the spotlight and allow him to improve on his promos.

#4. Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller is in a tag team with Austin Theory, and the duo is known as A-Town Down Under. Waller and Theory won the WWE Tag Team Championship last year at WrestleMania XL, but their title reign was forgettable.

The 35-year-old has shown that he is very entertaining with the microphone, but his partnership with Theory has become stale. The former champion could return to NXT to help prepare the next generation of talent for the main roster and help them on promos with appearances on The Waller Effect.

#3. Zoey Stark

Zoey Stark is currently a member of the WWE RAW roster but hasn't competed in a match on the red brand since December 30, 2024. She is a member of the Pure Fusion Collective faction, but the leader of the group, Sonya Deville, exited the promotion earlier this year as the company elected not to renew her contract.

Stark has proven to be a great in-ring worker, but the company seemingly doesn't have any plans for her on the main roster at the moment. The 31-year-old could spend some time in NXT to stay fresh and return to the main roster when the company has an idea for her character.

#2. Andrade

Andrade returned to WWE at Royal Rumble 2024 after spending a few years in All Elite Wrestling. The veteran has won the WWE Speed Championship since his return to the company but has not been featured on SmackDown in recent weeks during the build to WrestleMania 41 next month.

The former AEW star had a lot of success during his time in NXT and was paired with Zelina Vega as his manager. Andrade would likely be very popular with NXT fans if he made his return, and it might be the best option for him if the company doesn't have any plans for him on the main roster.

#1. Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo Hayes was SmackDown's first-round draft pick in 2024 but has not lived up to the hype so far. The former NXT Champion has struggled on the main roster so far and was defeated by Randy Orton in a singles match earlier this month.

Hayes is gifted in the ring but has not connected with wrestling fans from a character standpoint yet. He would benefit from having a short stint in NXT, only to return to the main roster down the line with a clean slate.

