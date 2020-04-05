5 major consequences of Braun Strowman winning the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36

Braun Strowman defeated Goldberg in 130 seconds to win the Universal Championship

Is it going to be smooth sailing from here? Or could it all come back to bite Strowman?

Braun Strowman after conquering Goldberg

Braun Strowman was the last-minute replacement for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36, facing Goldberg for the Universal Championship. Many expected Goldberg to retain in a repeat of Braun Strowman always failing to win the big one.

However, this time, he didn't. He took 130 seconds to put away Goldberg in a match that had all but three moves in it. Goldberg knocked Strowman down with multiple spears, but all Strowman needed to do was slam him a couple of times and finish him with the running powerslam.

From a superstar who seemingly had no WrestleMania match this year, he's gone on to win the Universal Championship, being the big beneficiary of Roman Reigns pulling out. While he would have likely preferred for it to happen under different circumstances, he's finally a World Champion - something that he should have been over two and a half years ago. Either way, better late than never and Strowman becoming Universal Champion will likely have a few consequences.

#5. The babyface Champion problem could continue

Braun Strowman is only the third superstar to beat Goldberg clean

One of WWE's biggest problems in the last five years has been the inability to keep a top babyface Champion and have a long run. AJ Styles is one of the few exceptions, having had a year-long reign as WWE Champion while being a babyface throughout.

However, as a whole, heel World Champions have had longer runs and WWE tried multiple times to establish Roman Reigns as the heir to John Cena's throne, only for fans to continuously reject him.

While Reigns is still expected to get back in that spot, Strowman as the babyface Universal Champion will continue WWE's problem of having top babyface World Champions. However, we believe that they should invest in Strowman as the Champion long-term.

