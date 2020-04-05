6 opponents for Braun Strowman after becoming the Universal Champion at WrestleMania 36

Braun Strowman defeated Goldberg in 2 minutes and 10 seconds to become the Universal Champion

With Goldberg's contract done, who will be Strowman's Universal title challengers?

Rohit Nath

It's finally happened!

Braun Strowman has always been a superstar who WWE was hesitant to pull the trigger on. By mid-2017, he was the hottest star in WWE and was too popular to remain a heel. Despite failing to capture the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar at No Mercy 2017, he regained his momentum after turning face and remained the most popular superstar in early 2018.

His momentum would get squashed on the road to WrestleMania 34 despite a history-making performance inside the Elimination Chamber. It would mark his last attempt at the Universal title in a while and even in early 2020, he didn't have too much going for him.

He had a brief Intercontinental title reign and lost it to Sami Zayn in a 3-on-1 handicap match also involving Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura - the superstar who he beat to win the title. In hindsight, the decision turned out to be a good one, as Sami Zayn won his first WWE title in 4 years while Strowman is finally the Universal Champion.

Since Goldberg isn't expected to return anytime soon, here are six possible opponents for Braun Strowman as the Universal Champion.

#6 Sheamus

Can Sheamus compete at the top level in 2020?

Sheamus seems like an unlikely opponent for the Universal Championship, but if WWE wants a filler feud, there's nobody better to look to. Sheamus doesn't have to win either, but many will be surprised to find that he'll be able to keep up at a World Championship level even after a decade in WWE.

He was supposed to compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber match, but the bout was scrapped in favor of a tag team and women's match. He hasn't done much since his return, but he would be a fresh opponent for Braun Strowman.

