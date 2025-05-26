5 major interferences that could happen tonight on WWE RAW

This week's episode of WWE RAW will feature two Money in the Bank qualifying matches, and the World Tag Team Championship will be on the line as well. Tonight's show is the first edition of the red brand following Saturday Night's Main Event and will air live from Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

The promotion is currently on the road to Money in the Bank next month and could be planning some surprises for tonight's show. Multiple stars may choose to interfere in matches during RAW, leading to interesting storylines in the weeks ahead.

Listed below are five major interferences that could happen during tonight's edition of RAW.

#5. Liv Morgan could return on WWE RAW to cost Finn Balor

Liv Morgan has been on hiatus from the company since the RAW after WrestleMania 41. The veteran captured the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Raquel Rodriguez before taking some time off to film Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo.

Morgan is reportedly backstage for tonight's edition of WWE RAW and may decide to cost Finn Balor his Money in the Bank qualifying match. Balor brought Roxanne Perez into The Judgment Day's clubhouse last week on the red brand, and the former NXT Women's Champion gifted Dominik Mysterio a box of chicken tenders.

Liv Morgan could be furious with Balor for introducing Perez to Mysterio and may decide to get revenge tonight. She might show up during the Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match to distract The Prince, costing him an opportunity to earn his spot at the MITB ladder bout.

#4. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed could help Seth Rollins qualify for Money in the Bank

Bron Breakker lost the Intercontinental Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41 in a Fatal Four-Way Match, won by Dominik Mysterio. However, he aligned with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman on the following episode of WWE RAW and is now in the company's main event scene.

Breakker and Rollins defeated CM Punk and Sami Zayn at Saturday Night's Main Event after Bronson Reed interfered in the match. Bron Breakker and Reed could get involved in the Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying bout later tonight and help The Visionary earn a spot in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match next month.

#3. Dominik Mysterio could attack Finn Balor on RAW

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

There has been tension between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor for months on WWE RAW. Balor views himself as the leader of The Judgment Day, but many of his stablemates seemingly don't agree.

Dominik Mysterio pinned Finn Balor at WWE WrestleMania 41 to become the Intercontinental Champion. Dirty Dom may be upset at Balor for introducing Roxanne Perez to the faction and trying to get rid of his girlfriend, Liv Morgan. The young Mysterio could get revenge by costing the 43-year-old his Money in the Bank qualifying match tonight on RAW.

#2. Chad Gable could interfere in the World Tag Team Championship match

Chad Gable is scheduled to compete in a massive match tonight on WWE RAW. The veteran will be facing Penta and Dragon Lee in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match.

Gable is the leader of American Made, and his stablemates, The Creed Brothers, will be challenging for the World Tag Team Championship tonight. The 39-year-old might get involved in the match and help Julius and Brutus Creed to defeat The New Day and become the new World Tag Team Champions.

#1. CM Punk could attack Seth Rollins

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman stood tall over CM Punk in the ring. Reed hit the 46-year-old with a Tsunami Splash after The Second City Saint attempted to go after Heyman following the tag team match at the event over the weekend.

The Straight Edge Star is no stranger to holding a grudge and may decide to go after Seth Rollins tonight during WWE RAW. Punk could cost The Visionary his chance to qualify for Money in the Bank, leading to another match between the two stars in the weeks ahead.

