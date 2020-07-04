5 Major surprises that could rock WWE in July - New Universal Champion crowned, Brock Lesnar returns, Drew McIntyre faces dream opponent?

When Brock Lesnar returns to WWE, he may not go after Drew McIntyre this time.

Could we see a new unit come together to shake up the WWE women's tag team diviison?

Could Brock Lesnar show up in the month of July?

The summer months that build to SummerSlam are known to be the 'down period' for WWE traditionally and things usually pick up for the company following the Biggest Party of the Summer. Obviously, this year is a lot different from years past due to the ongoing pandemic and WWE has had to make plans on the fly to keep audiences engaged.

And this is why we saw Randy Orton vs. Edge at a show like Backlash, which has usually been a B pay-per-view. WWE has embraced the cinematic format and it has become an integral part of the company's presentation at this point.

So, with all of this in mind, here are 5 surprises that could rock the company in the month of July and honestly, change the landscape of WWE for the better this month.

#5 The WWE Universal Championship changes hands in a non-title match at Extreme Rules 2020

The Horror Show at WWE #ExtremeRules will become even more terrifying when Universal Champion @BraunStrowman and @WWEBrayWyatt meet in a non-title Wyatt Swamp Fight! https://t.co/1p18kZwNVV — WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2020

Yes, Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt will meet in a non-title Swamp Fight at Extreme Rules, but that does not mean that another WWE Superstar may not be waiting in the wings for his opportunity to cash in and become the WWE Universal Champion. This is, of course, Otis. The non-title stipulation may be a red herring to make us forget that Otis could show up and potentially cash in his contract.

So, when Bray Wyatt lays Braun Strowman out in the swamp, Otis could come scrambling out of the bushes or the swamp itself, to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. This would be a great twist and a fantastic way to add stakes to this cinematic match, in my personal opinion.

Then both Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman could come for Otis making for exciting content.

