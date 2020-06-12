WWE Champion Drew McIntyre reveals why he really wants to face Randy Orton (Exclusive)

We caught up with Drew McIntyre and he told us the real reason why he wants to face Randy Orton.

Backlash is fast approaching and one can't help but feel excited for all the amazing matches that WWE has lined up for us. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will go up against Bobby Lashley in what promises to be a fight. Moreover, WWE veteran Randy Orton will tussle with Edge in what is being described as the 'greatest wrestling match ever'. So, with that in mind, WWE put on a call with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre ahead of Backlash.

As you may have read already, Drew McIntyre described Randy Orton as his 'Joker'. I asked him to weigh in on the Tommaso Ciampa vs. Randy Orton feud that has taken Twitter by storm recently.

This is what WWE Champion Drew McIntyre had to say:

I think I've seen a couple of back and forth tweets. I mean Randy...obviously, he's going to try and say how he feels. I guess that's one of the charming parts of him. And I saw Ciampa responded...was a little bit offended. But the thing is, if it creates interest, then people end up wanting to see a match because of it. I think I saw Randy say something like he's going to do whatever the boss says, that would be a really unique situation. I would hope the crowds are back by then. Because it would be really interesting to have an arena full of NXT fans at a TakeOver and have Randy Orton walk out and attack Ciampa.

The night before I spoke to Drew McIntyre, I had a chance to speak to Randy Orton, and he had said he would be willing to go to NXT, to teach the talent there to work in a safe manner. Drew McIntyre added the following about a potential Randy Orton vs. Ciampa clash.

So, if it does happen, I really hope they save it for down the line, when it gets the appropriate response. I think that could be a very interesting crowd dynamic like almost ECW and WWE, back in the day. So, yeah my personal opinion is I hope they save it. If they get to work together, Randy can't help but teach.

I had the honor and privilege of catching up with the legendary @RandyOrton for @SKProWrestling not long ago. The legend cleared the air about the tweets he sent out regarding @NXTCiampa and said he would be okay heading to @WWENXT for a brief stint!https://t.co/oTXEz4p5Ku — Riju Dasgupta (@rdore2000) June 11, 2020

And finally, Drew McIntyre spoke about why Randy Orton would be his dream opponent. Randy Orton is the last of a certain breed, and hence, Drew McIntyre would love to learn from him.

I mean Ciampa's phenomenal but Randy's Randy. There's a reason I want to work with him for the world title because I want to learn. Because there aren't too many guys around anymore that have learned from the best. Been around for a long time and can really pull you up. So, anybody that works with him will absolutely benefit.

