It is very difficult to pull off surprises in WWE without a live crowd in the building. WWE, to their credit, has been trying different things consistently to ensure that those watching at home are entertained, during these trying times.

But now comes their biggest test, in the form of SummerSlam 2020. No, WWE was not prepared for WrestleMania and as a consequence, I think that it is safe to say that it was perhaps the weakest WrestleMania in the history of the entire event.

But now, WWE has had time to acclimatize itself to shows without a live audience, and to make SummerSlam memorable, it really needs to pull a rabbit out of the hat to make it seem different from your regular show from the WWE Performance Center. The following twists and turns could go a long way in that regard.

#5 Bray Wyatt starts a brand new faction in WWE with Alexa Bliss as Sister Abigail

OMG what a crazy ending! @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/Uw75Z2aajv — ✨ BlissCrossAppleSauce🍎 Alexa Bliss Fan Account (@Era_Of_Bliss) August 1, 2020

A new Wyatt Family is never a bad idea, especially if it contains new members considering that neither Luke Harper nor Erick Rowan is currently employed by WWE. Honestly, Aleister Black could be a great henchman for Bray Wyatt, considering that he's been teasing a new WWE character, and so could Bo Dallas, a man who has been sitting on the sidelines, doing nothing at all.

Seeing as Alexa Bliss likes Disney so much:#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/0wfz8jw03q — Dandy Orton (@TheShiniestDan) August 1, 2020

And the matriarch of it all could be Alexa Bliss, who goes from a Goddess to a dark occult figure, and who is perfectly suited to play this particular role.

Braun Strowman could have a fantastic run, battling these unnatural forces and trying to win back the hand of the woman he loves, to return her to normalcy again. It could make for very compelling television indeed.