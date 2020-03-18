5 Major surprises that can happen in the rest of March- Unexpected heel turn, Career-changing stipulation added to WrestleMania match

Could we potentially see a big return back to action?

Could we see a new member in Seth Rollins' faction?

Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10

The rest of March is critical while building to WrestleMania

Let's face it, guys. While we can all commend WWE for putting on the empty arena shows that they have with WWE RAW and SmackDown over the past week, the truth remains that they're not the best shows we've seen.

While the company genuinely tried to make SmackDown a decent episode, RAW failed to deliver and was weighed down by a massive recap of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. What can essentially get us all excited for WrestleMania again are a few surprises.

Yes, telling stories has always been WWE's greatest strength and without the crowd to spur the performers on, what we'll need are genuine twists and turns to keep the viewer engaged. Be sure to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts about the same.

So, with that said, I have listed down 5 surprises that could change the landscape of WWE, were they to happen over the course of the following weeks leading to WrestleMania. Be sure to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts, ladies, and gentlemen.

#5 Ricochet turns heel following his losses

So, Ricochet suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Brock Lesnar and he also lost to Riddick Moss on RAW subsequently. One wonders if this is a storyline where he's on a losing streak and hence, seeking help from someone to come save him. And the only Messiah available at that time is the Monday Night Messiah - Seth Rollins, inviting Ricochet into his fold as a proud member.

Ricochet's move set may be impaired as a heel but as we've seen from performers like Murphy, one can still be a heel and put on great matches.

And then, maybe The Undisputed ERA can take on this faction after WrestleMania.

