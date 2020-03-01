5 Things that will probably happen if Roman Reigns becomes the Universal Champion at WrestleMania 36

The Big Dog vs Goldberg at WrestleMania 36

The unthinkable happened! Goldberg defeated The Fiend at WWE Super ShowDown. Although we knew this was a possibility, we didn't believe it would happen.

However, as per the events that unfolded at the recently concluded PPV, Goldberg is our new Universal Champion and Roman Reigns has now stepped up to challenge him for the title. The 53-year old wrestler was confronted by the 'Big Dog' on SmackDown after he won the Universal Title. Reigns went on to challenge him and he sincerely accepted it.

The plan, for now, is for Goldberg to put Reigns over at WrestleMania. He'll become the new champion but we wonder what will happen after his memorable victory at 'Mania. Here we present five major things that can happen if Roman Reigns becomes the new Universal Champion. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#5 Goldberg retires from in-ring competition

Goldberg, as we all know, is past his prime. He won't last in the ring for the next few years (he's already 53 years old!). One of the things that could happen at WrestleMania after Goldberg loses his match is him announcing his retirement for the second time.

While we know that Vince McMahon will approach Goldberg for another Saudi Arabia special, don't be surprised if the current champion takes retirement from in-ring competition.

Roman Reigns 'retired' The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 but The Deadman returned to in-ring competition after a while. This has already happened with Goldberg. He announced his retirement after losing to Brock Lesnar at the same 'Mania, although it was a temporary one. This scenario could repeat once again in 2020. Goldberg is a part-time wrestler and he'll probably disappear from WWE after a face-off against Reigns.

