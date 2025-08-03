5 Massive mistakes that were made on WWE SummerSlam Saturday

SummerSlam Saturday revealed one of the biggest ruses in WWE history and one of the biggest moments of the year. Seth Rollins was able to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk following his win over Gunther.It was a huge moment that was worthy of the SummerSlam main event, but despite this, there were a number of mistakes that WWE made throughout the show.This article lists five that caught our attention below:#5. Jey Uso got the win for his team instead of Roman Reigns View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe situation between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns is interesting because the two men have been at odds as much as they have been friends. It's clear that Reigns will be going after Seth Rollins now that he has made his return, but Jey Uso was the one who picked up the win for the team, and could argue he deserves that push.Reigns hasn't looked as dominant as usual since returning to the company a few weeks ago, and it's a shock that it was Jey who secured the win and not Roman.#4. What is happening with Karrion Kross View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKarrion Kross has now lost to Sami Zayn twice at recent premium live events, as he has pushed for Zayn to unleash his dark side, which the latter claims he doesn't have. Zayn seemed as though he thought about it for a moment tonight, but opted against it and was still able to hit a Helluva Kick to pick up the win.Where does this leave Kross? Does he walk away now without convincing Zayn, or is there more to this feud that won't stop until Zayn turns heel?#3. Gunther didn't need to bladeGunther dominated the match and made it clear why he is The Ring General, but the whole atmosphere changed when he went under the announce table and seemed to blade. WWE did the same thing with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 31; they wanted to humanise him to make him look beatable, but with Gunther, this wasn't needed.Gunther isn't the monster that Brock Lesnar was, and could have lost this match believably without a need for him to bleed.#2. Jade Cargill was buried at WWE SummerSlamJade Cargill won the Queen of the Ring Tournament to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship earlier tonight, and many fans believed it was finally her time.After missing out on the pin following her Jaded move, Cargill was unable to capitalise and was finally defeated clean. This has led to the impression that Cargill was buried at WWE SummerSlam since she now has no claim to a rematch.#1. Seth Rollins should have done a run-in View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeth Rollins' cash-in was expected by many in the WWE Universe, but it seemed he wasted a lot of time by walking out on the stage on crutches just to show that he wasn't injured.This would have had much more impact if he had run into the ring and shown that he wasn't injured from his actions as he cashed in, rather than doing it on the ramp and allowing Punk to recover and then look like he was unable to fight him off. This whole segment could have had more impact and been much quicker.