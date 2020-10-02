5 Matches that should happen at WWE Hell in a Cell and 4 that should not

WWE Clash of Champions 2020 is in the history books. Now, the company will move forward towards the next big pay-per-view event, Hell in a Cell, which is scheduled to take place at the WWE ThunderDome at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Oct. 25.

WWE Hell in a Cell could be an exciting event, but WWE might not announce any matches for the show just yet. The reason for this is the WWE Draft is coming up next week. There could be several major changes in both the RAW and SmackDown rosters due to the draft, which could affect the WWE Hell in a Cell card.

Without any further delay, let's take a look at five matches that should happen at WWE Hell in a Cell and four others that shouldn't.

#5. Bayley (c) vs Sasha Banks should happen at Hell in a Cell

Found this image and it looks awesome! If Sasha Banks and Bayley begin their war at Hell In A Cell next month, this would be the perfect image to use in the build up!



Bayley vs. Sasha Banks inside Hell In A Cell would be exciting! Anything’s possible! pic.twitter.com/Fea1PWlkNU — Christian Maracle (@MaracleMan) September 18, 2020

This is one feud that should be settled in a Hell in a Cell match. After months and months of build-up, Bayley finally turned on her best friend, Sasha Banks, on SmackDown after their unsuccessful attempt to regain their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship a few weeks ago.

However, WWE didn't pull the trigger on this feud immediately. Instead, Nikki Cross was supposed to challenge Bayley for her title, but Banks attacked Bayley at Clash of Champions. All signs point towards a clash at Hell in a Cell, and the two could even headline the pay-per-view event inside the demonic structure.

Sasha Banks vs Bayley inside Hell in a Cell is the planned main event as of now for the 10/25 PPV event. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 29, 2020

Fans have previously seen the magic that Banks and Bayley can create together inside the ring. They might be in for a classic in this titular stipulation match. Could Bayley finally lose the SmackDown Women's Championship? She has held for the title for 356 days, but there is a huge chance that Banks could secure it soon.