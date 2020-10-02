Create
5 Matches that should happen at WWE Hell in a Cell and 4 that should not

What could WWE Hell in a Cell have in store for us?
Vatsal Rathod
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 02 Oct 2020, 09:53 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
WWE Clash of Champions 2020 is in the history books. Now, the company will move forward towards the next big pay-per-view event, Hell in a Cell, which is scheduled to take place at the WWE ThunderDome at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Oct. 25.

WWE Hell in a Cell could be an exciting event, but WWE might not announce any matches for the show just yet. The reason for this is the WWE Draft is coming up next week. There could be several major changes in both the RAW and SmackDown rosters due to the draft, which could affect the WWE Hell in a Cell card.

Without any further delay, let's take a look at five matches that should happen at WWE Hell in a Cell and four others that shouldn't.

#5. Bayley (c) vs Sasha Banks should happen at Hell in a Cell

This is one feud that should be settled in a Hell in a Cell match. After months and months of build-up, Bayley finally turned on her best friend, Sasha Banks, on SmackDown after their unsuccessful attempt to regain their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship a few weeks ago.

However, WWE didn't pull the trigger on this feud immediately. Instead, Nikki Cross was supposed to challenge Bayley for her title, but Banks attacked Bayley at Clash of Champions. All signs point towards a clash at Hell in a Cell, and the two could even headline the pay-per-view event inside the demonic structure.

Fans have previously seen the magic that Banks and Bayley can create together inside the ring. They might be in for a classic in this titular stipulation match. Could Bayley finally lose the SmackDown Women's Championship? She has held for the title for 356 days, but there is a huge chance that Banks could secure it soon.

Published 02 Oct 2020, 09:53 IST
WWE Hell In A Cell 2020 The Hurt Business Retribution Roman Reigns Sasha Banks
